CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lexington, KY

Fazoli’s Signs 11th Franchise Deal Marking 29 New Locations in Development for Record-Setting FY2022

By Fazoli's Restaurants
franchising.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerica’s largest premium QSR Italian chain signs four area development agreements in September to open locations in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Dakota. October 13, 2021 // Franchising.com // LEXINGTON, Ky. - Committed to driving aggressive nationwide expansion, Fazoli’s is bringing more of its craveable, premium Italian dishes to fans across the country with its latest development agreements.

www.franchising.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Trump sues Jan. 6 panel to block records

Former President Trump on Monday filed a federal lawsuit against the Jan. 6 select committee seeking to block the panel from obtaining his administration's records from the National Archives. "The Committee’s request amounts to nothing less than a vexatious, illegal fishing expedition openly endorsed by Biden and designed to unconstitutionally...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Georgia State
Local
Kentucky Business
City
Orlando, KY
State
Florida State
State
South Dakota State
Lexington, KY
Business
City
Lexington, KY
NBC News

Justice Department asks Supreme Court to block Texas abortion law

The Justice Department asked the Supreme Court on Monday to temporarily block enforcement of the Texas law banning abortion after six weeks of pregnancy. It was the second challenge of the law to reach the court on an emergency appeal, seeking to put it on hold while lawsuits contesting its constitutionality work their way through the lower courts. By a 5-4 vote, the court turned away the first appeal in early September, saying the case presented "complex and novel" questions about whether the court had the authority to hear it, given the unusual structure of Senate Bill 8, as the law is known.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Franchises#Franchising#Franchisees#South Atlanta#Qsr#Italian

Comments / 0

Community Policy