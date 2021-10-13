Andrew Goes to Hell channels emotional extremes into mighty underground pop

When the pandemic hit, the 23-year-old Chicago songwriter, producer, and vocalist who calls himself Andrew Goes to Hell returned to an old love to cope with the mounting stress: he played video games. He’d grown up with all the Tony Hawk games, whose soundtracks consist mainly of popular and bygone punk, hip-hop, and metal, and they informed his musical taste as much as the mid-2000s pop punk he heard via Fuse TV. When Andrew began DJing in seventh grade, he specialized in nightcore, drawn in by its pitched-up sounds and frenzied energy. “It reminded me of the video games I played at that time,” he says. As he spent more and more time gaming in spring 2020, the sounds of video games began to influence his creativity again—and this time, he got into Silent Hill and other games with original scores designed to enhance play. “The music supplemented this whole feeling—I felt involved in the game,” he says. “I wanted to create music that created the same immersion.”