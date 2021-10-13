CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weekly Mortgage Demand Stalls, as Rates Jump to Highest Level Since June

By Diana Olick, CNBC
NBC Connecticut
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with conforming loan balances increased to 3.18% from 3.14%. Applications to refinance a home loan fell 1% for the week and were 16% lower than the same week one year ago. Mortgage rates continued their trudge higher last week, leaving most...

FOXBusiness

Rising mortgage rates shift lenders’ focus to home buyers

Mortgage lenders are refocusing on home buyers to drum up business during a slowdown in refinancing. Purchase mortgages made up almost half of the loans that were packaged into government-backed securities and sold to investors in the third quarter, according to Inside Mortgage Finance, an industry research group. That is the highest share since before the pandemic depressed interest rates and set off a record flurry of refinancing.
REAL ESTATE
rismedia.com

Mortgage Rates Reach Peak High Since April

The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage (FRM) averaged 3.05%, according to the latest Primary Mortgage Market Survey® (PMMS®) from Freddie Mac. This marks a peak in rates not seen since April. Mortgage details:. – 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 3.05% with an average 0.7 point for the week ending Oct. 14, 2021, up...
REAL ESTATE
MarketWatch

U.S. oil prices settle slightly higher, but below their highest intraday level since 2014

U.S. crude-oil futures settled with a modest gain on Monday, after tapping their highest intraday price level since 2014. The lofty prices for crude raised the potential for demand destruction in the energy market, said Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at The Price Futures Group. West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery edged up by 16 cents, or 0.2%, to settle at $82.44 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange after trading as high as $83.87. On Friday, prices settled at $82.28, the highest finish for a front-month contract since Oct. 21, 2014.
TRAFFIC
stjosephpost.com

Ethanol production levels hit highest point since July

The U.S. Energy Information Administration says ethanol output topped the million-barrel a day mark for the first time in two months during the week ending on October 8. At the same time, inventories also began to decline. Biofuel production jumped to an average of 1.032 million barrels a day during...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
marketplace.org

Foreclosures rise as pandemic protections expire

More than 45,000 U.S. properties were in some stage of foreclosure from July through September, according to property data firm Attom. That’s up 34% from the previous quarter, and 68% from a year ago, but still low by historical standards. In a typical quarter, “we would be getting roughly three...
REAL ESTATE
Shropshire Star

Business insolvencies at highest level since pandemic began

Figures show there were 1,446 company insolvencies across England and Wales in September. The number of businesses that registered as insolvent last month was the highest since the pandemic began, Government figures show. According to data from the Insolvency Service, there were 1,446 company insolvencies across England and Wales in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
FXStreet.com

GBP/JPY surges to the highest level since June 2016, around 157.00 mark

A combination of supporting factors assisted GBP/JPY to gain strong traction on Friday. The momentum took along trading stops placed near the 156.00 mark/previous YTD tops. Bulls might opt to take some profits off the table amid extremely overbought conditions. The GBP/JPY cross continued scaling higher through the first half...
CURRENCIES
mortgageorb.com

Mortgage Delinquency Rate Fell to Nearly Pre-Pandemic Levels in July

The U.S. mortgage delinquency rate fell to nearly pre-pandemic levels in July, decreasing to 4.2% of all mortgages, however, serious delinquencies remained elevated, according to CoreLogic. Early-stage delinquencies (30 to 59 days past due ) represented 1.1% of all loans in July, down from 1.5% in July 2020. Mortgages that...
REAL ESTATE
WANE-TV

Gas prices hit highest level since 2014

(GasBuddy) The nation’s average gas price has jumped 5.2 cents from a week ago and stands at $3.25 per gallon Monday according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million individual price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country. The national average is up 7.5 cents from a month ago and $1.08 per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has risen 10.4 cents in the last week and stands at $3.45 per gallon.
TRAFFIC
SFGate

Current Mortgage Rates Increase Slightly Over 3% For First Time Since June

(Ad) The average rate for a 30-year fixed-rate loan jumped to 3.01% this week, according to Freddie Mac’s weekly survey. Rates are up 0.13 percentage points from a week ago. It’s the first time the 30-year rate has been above 3% since June 24 and the biggest rate increase since the middle of January. Rates had been hovering between 2.86% and 2.88% since mid-August.
BUSINESS
MortgageNewsDaily.com

Mortgage Rates Leveled Off Today, But Volatility Could Return

Mortgage rates managed to hold mostly steady on Wednesday despite several headwinds that threatened to push them higher. The first headwind falls into the very broad category of "momentum in the bond market." Lenders set their rates each morning based on trading levels in the bond market, and bonds have generally been doing poorly over the past 3 weeks (i.e. pointing toward higher rates). In fact, bonds were at their weakest levels in months at one point in the overnight hours, but things changed as trading ramped up domestically.
REAL ESTATE
Times Daily

Stocks fall on tech slide, oil hits highest level since 2014

Technology companies led a broad slide for stocks Monday, as the market lost more ground following its worst week since winter. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
STOCKS
Time

Mortgage Rates Hit 3.17% Last Week With the Largest Weekly Increase Since February. Here’s Why This Calculation Is More Important Than Rate

We’ve seen mortgage rates linger close to 3% in recent weeks. But last week, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate jumped up to 3.17%. While many experts predict a rise in mortgage rates towards the end of 2021, a weekly increase of 0.12% may concern potential borrowers. But rates are still considered low by historical standards and 1% lower than pre-pandemic levels.
REAL ESTATE
bizjournals

U.S. mortgage rates jump above 3% threshold, more increases expected

U.S. mortgage rates again shot up this week surpassing the 3% mark for the first time in weeks, according to Freddie Mac. The 30-year fixed mortgage rate averaged 3.01% for the week ending Sept. 30 — up from 2.88% last week. Four months ago, mortgage rates hit 2.65%, which was the lowest since tracking began in 1971. A year ago, mortgage rates stood at 2.88%.
BUSINESS
investing.com

Amount of ETH held by miners reaches highest level since 2016

The balance held by Ether miners is the largest it has been since shortly after the network was launched five years ago. When converted into USD, it is at a historic peak of $1.85 billion, according to data provided by analytics platform Santiment. Amount of ETH held by miners reaches...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Zillow to stop purchasing U.S. homes after building big backlog and facing staff shortages: Bloomberg

Zillow Group Inc. is pausing the purchase of U.S. homes as it works through a backlog of properties, Bloomberg News reported Sunday. The real-estate platform acquired more than 3,800 homes in the second quarter, after expanding into the home-flipping business in 2018 through its Zillow Offers unit. That company invites homeowners to request an offer on their house and uses its algorithms to come up with a price. If an owner accepts, it purchases the property, makes some repairs and puts it back on the market. "We are beyond operational capacity in our Zillow Offers business and are not taking on additional contracts to purchase homes at this time," a spokesperson for Zillow told Bloomberg in an email. "We continue to process the purchase of homes from sellers who are already under contract, as quickly as possible." The iBuying process, while powered by algorithms and pools of capital, also requires humans, including inspectors, contractors and decorators. But finding those workers has become challenging during the pandemic, which has see labor shortages across the economy. Zillow shares were down 6% premarket and have fallen 26% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 19%.
REAL ESTATE

