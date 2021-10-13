CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Canadian Coca-Cola fan earns a Guinness World Record

 6 days ago

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. Gary Feng has over 11,300 cans of Coca-Cola, breaking the record for the largest collection of soft drink cans of the same brand. The collection includes one of the first Coke cans produced in 1955. Transcript. RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:. Good morning. I'm...

