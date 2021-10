Adele recently confirmed that her long-awaited new album, 30, was coming out on November 19 via Columbia, almost six years to the day after the release of her last album, 2015’s 25. Now she has shared the album’s first single, “Easy On Me,” via a video. Previous collaborator Xavier Dolan directed the video, which was filmed in Quebec last month. The video starts in the same house where Dolan shot the video for “Hello,” the first single from 25. Watch it below, followed by the album’s cover art.

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO