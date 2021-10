WILLMAR — It was never in the plans for a trio of sophomores to see significant playing time on the Willmar football team’s offensive line. But as the Cardinals enter the final two games of the regular season — at home Friday against Chisago Lakes and next Wednesday against Becker — sophomores Matthew Strey, Hayden Venenga and Dylan Goblirsch are helping to push ninth-ranked Willmar into some late-season success.