‘Campus of Life’ Opens Second Building in San Marcos
an Oceanside-headquartered nonprofit that serves individuals with developmental disabilities, is one step closer to completing its first-of-its-kind campus. Late last month, TERI, which stands for Training, Education & Resources Institute, opened a second building, the Tom & Mary Tomlinson Vocational Center. The space , built by Escondido-based PRAVA Construction Services, is one of eight that will make up the Charles R. Cono Teri Campus of Life project, located in San Marcos. Set on 20 acres, the innovative, facility aims to help children and adults with special needs by providing quality programs.www.sdbj.com
