Forbes, Rita Elaine - & 35 780-113(a)(32) Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (M) and 2 additional charges

crimewatchpa.com
 6 days ago

On July 23rd, 2021 at around 10:40 am officers were dispatched to a motor vehicle crash in the area of 1 US Route 15 South. While investigating the crash, officers observed suspected drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle of Rita Forbes. The recovery of the items did confirm that the items were in fact drug paraphernalia. Charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and summary traffic offenses were filed on Rita Forbes.

york.crimewatchpa.com

cumberland.crimewatchpa.com

Peters, Blain Edward - (18) 7611(a)(1) - Unlaw. Use of Computer (F3) and 2 additional charges

On September 29th, 2021 at 3 PM, the Lower Allen Township Police Department received a bad check case from Member's 1st Federal Credit Union Investigators. On July 19th, 2021 at 11:23 AM, new member Blain Peters remotely deposited a $250.00 check into his Member's 1st account. On July 20th, 2021 at 09:48 AM, a $450.00 check was remotely deposited into Peters' account. Following the deposits, numerous debit card transactions and ATM withdrawals were conducted in the York area.
crimewatchpa.com

Potteiger, Dorlinda Ann - Driving under the influence - highest rate (M) and 1 additional charge

Dorlinda Ann Potteiger, of Ephrata, has been charged by NLCRPD with DUI highest rate and DUI general impairment. On July 31st, Dorlinda drove through an area where a previous unrelated crash had occurred and picked up a piece of vehicle debris which was dragged under her car until she stopped. When officers arrived she was found to be under the influence of alcohol. She provided blood samples that indicated her blood alcohol content was 0.223%.
cumberland.crimewatchpa.com

Spencer, Whitney Brooke - (35) 780-113(a)(31)(i) Possession of Marijuana and 2 additional charges

On June 3rd, 2021 at 12:28 PM, Lower Allen Township Police officers were stationed on Lower Allen Drive observing traffic. A dark gray Chevrolet Impala was observed driving north on Lower Allen Drive, crossing under Route 15. The registered owner was found to have a suspended driver's license and a traffic stop followed. Marijuana and drug paraphernalia were located following a search of the vehicle and charges were filed on the driver, Whitney Spencer.
CBS Sacramento

Riverbank Man Pleads Guilty To Drug Trafficking Charges

RIVERBANK (CBS13) — A man from Riverbank pleaded guilty Monday to drug trafficking charges, prosecutors said. Juan Carlos Cortez-Gomez, 51, arranged a methamphetamine sale with an FBI informant back in September 2020, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Cortez-Gomez was arrested by officers upon arriving at the meeting location. Investigators located 10 pounds of meth in his vehicle and he later admitted, in a statement, that he was planning to sell it, prosecutors said. Cortez-Gomez faces a maximum sentence of life in prison and a $10 million fine. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 31, 2022.
11Alive

Woman found dead on side of interstate identified

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities in Clayton County have identified the woman who was found shot to death on the shoulder of I-675 North near the Grant Road overpass Sunday morning. Clayton Police said she has been identified as 30-year-old Cormella Thomas. "The men and women of the Clayton County...
The Independent

Couple fined after bus lane camera photographs text on woman’s top

A couple were mistakenly fined after a camera mistook the writing on a woman’s top for their car number plate.Davjd and Paula Knight from Surrey received a fine of £90 from Bath council for being in a bus lane, despite not having been near the city.When looking at the photographic evidence provided by the council, the couple found that there was no vehicle in the CCTV image but a woman, wearing a T-shirt printed with the word ‘knitter’, walking through a bus lane.The couple’s vehicle registration, which reads ‘KN19 TER’ was mistaken as the passer-by in the T-shirt.The couple contacted...
fox5ny.com

3 charged after 21-year-old woman found dismembered

Three Missouri residents have been charged after investigators found human remains on their property while searching for a missing 21-year-old woman, authorities said. Boillnger County Sheriff Casey A. Graham said the investigation began after the Illinois family of Brianna Roberts reported her missing on Thursday. Investigators say that Kaitlyn Morgan...
The Independent

Woman charged after daughter, 3, found dead in garbage bag

A Michigan woman has been charged with murder days after her 3-year-old daughter's body was found with stab wounds inside a garbage bag, authorities said.Justine Johnson, 22, was arraigned Monday in 81st District Court in Tawas City on one count each of felony murder and first-degree child abuse. She pleaded not guilty to both charges and is scheduled for a Sept. 28 probable cause conference.Police were called last Friday to a residence in Iosco County in Michigan’s northern Lower Peninsula after a garbage bag with a human foot protruding from it was found at the home. Police said the...
