Forbes, Rita Elaine - & 35 780-113(a)(32) Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (M) and 2 additional charges
On July 23rd, 2021 at around 10:40 am officers were dispatched to a motor vehicle crash in the area of 1 US Route 15 South. While investigating the crash, officers observed suspected drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle of Rita Forbes. The recovery of the items did confirm that the items were in fact drug paraphernalia. Charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and summary traffic offenses were filed on Rita Forbes.york.crimewatchpa.com
