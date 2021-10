AC Milan’s midfield department is now resembling something that is very close to complete, but there are also still some things that need clarifying. MilanNews takes a look at the midfield situation and starts with the great uncertainty which is the contract of Franck Kessié, whose deal is expiring in June 2022. The Ivorian has not yet renewed and there have been some suggestions it has been affecting his game, while Milan are still trying to bridge the gap between offer and demand.

SOCCER ・ 8 DAYS AGO