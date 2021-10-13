Jon Gruden fallout: Buccaneers strip embattled NFL coach of the ultimate honor
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers weighed in on the Jon Gruden situation late Monday when they announced they’d be removing the Super Bowl winning coach from their Ring of Honor. The embattled Gruden, who resigned as Las Vegas Raiders’ head coach Monday after a New York Times report revealed he made racist, misogynistic and homophobic comments in emails, coached the Bucs for seven seasons between 2002-08.www.silive.com
