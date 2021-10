After hosting part one of their 2021 festival virtually this past February, Final Girls Berlin Film Festival is thrilled to convene in the flesh once more in Berlin for the second part of our 6th edition to run from October 29th-31st, 2021. Final Girls Berlin Film Festival, Berlin’s premier showcase of horror films made by women* and non-binary filmmakers, will return to City Kino Wedding for their full program of feature films, short blocks, talks by international horror specialists, and a retro screening. In addition to the live line-up, FGBFF will also offer most of their short film programs online for worldwide on-demand access during the festival.

