HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. — A 74-year-old man riding a horse was killed after a collision with a vehicle Saturday night, Florida Highway Patrol reports in a news release. A 22-year-old man was driving a pick-up truck east on State Road 64, just east of Shell Avenue, and the man on the horse was riding west, FHP explains. The horseback rider went into the eastbound lanes into the path traffic, which caused the front of the truck to collide with the animal.

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO