Rare 2-headed turtle, which hatched 2 weeks ago, is healthy

capradio.org
 6 days ago

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. The diamondback terrapin turtle is alive and kicking — with all six of its legs — at the Birdsey Cape Wildlife Center in Massachusetts. Staff say the two heads operate independently. Transcript. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. Good morning. I'm A Martinez. Two heads...

www.capradio.org

mediaite.com

WATCH: Shep Smith Presents First Video of That Adorable/Nightmarish 2-Headed Turtle — Including X-Rays

CNBC anchor Shep Smith introduced what he claimed was the first inside look at the two-headed turtle that lit up social media and news sites this week. A 2-headed, 6-legged diamondback terrapin turtle — actually two conjoined turtles named Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen — took the internet by storm this week, with seemingly every news site tweeting out a snapshot of the adorable-or-nightmarish-or-both shell-dweller that was found in Cape Cod, Massachusetts.
ANIMALS
