Music

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak reveal release date for Silk Sonic album

By Staff
coast1045.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBruno Mars and Anderson .Paak have revealed that the release date for their ‘Silk Sonic’ album ‘An Evening With Silk Sonic’ will arrive on November 12, and will feature previously released singles, ‘Leave The Door Open‘, ‘Skate‘ and ‘Silk Sonic Intro’. Back in August, the duo suggested that the album wouldn’t be arriving until January 2022, saying in an interview with Rolling Stone: “We’re really in touch-up mode now. We’ve got the bones of most of the album, so it’s really about touching up parts that need a little more… grease.”

