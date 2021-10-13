Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak reveal release date for Silk Sonic album

Silk Sonic, a.k.a. Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak’s latest project, has officially announced the release date of their new album, An Evening With Silk Sonic, on November 12. Also featured on the album is Bootsy Collins as the “special guest host” for the evening. This past March, the duo released their first single, “Leave the Door Open,” which rose to the top of the Billboard 100 charts and stayed in the top ten for 18 consecutive weeks. They also performed the single at this year’s Grammys and at the iHeart Radio Music Awards. Their second single, “Skate,” peaked at No. 14 on the Billboard Hot 100. Most recently, .Paak and Mars were on the cover of the September issue of Rolling Stone to promote their upcoming album.

MUSIC ・ 9 DAYS AGO