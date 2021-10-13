Ruthmere’s fall concert series begins Oct. 14 with pianist Daniel Lin
ELKHART — The Ruthmere Museum Annual Fall Concert Series begins with a concert by pianist Daniel Lin at 7 p.m. Oct. 14 at 302 E. Beardsley Ave. The winner of the Fourth Annual Robert B. Beardsley Piano Prize in 2021, Lin teaches piano at Indiana Wesleyan University in Marion, Ind., and earned his doctorate in piano performance and literature at the Jacobs School of Music at Indiana University Bloomington.www.southbendtribune.com
