CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Wendy Williams taking break from show due to ‘serious’ health complications

By Laura Morrison, Nexstar Media Wire
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n8F5R_0cPlhY5U00

( WJW ) — A new season of “The Wendy Williams Show” is soon returning to TV, but without its host at the helm.

The daytime talk show announced Tuesday that Williams has experienced “serious complications” from Graves’ disease and a thyroid condition. Although her health is continuing to improve, she has not been deemed well enough to return to work.

Gabby Petito’s cause of death was strangulation, coroner says

In a Facebook post, the show said, “Wendy is a valued and stalwart member of the Debmar-Mercury family and has been so for 12 years. We want her health to be her top priority. As soon as she’s ready, she will be back in her treasured purple chair.”

In the meantime, fans of the program can expect a lineup of guest hosts and other celebrities starting on Oct. 18. The 13th season of the show was originally set to premiere on Sept. 20.

Williams was diagnosed with COVID-19 last month, although she was reportedly asymptomatic. Around that time, TMZ reported she was voluntarily taken to a New York hospital for a psychiatric evaluation.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
hazard-herald.com

Wendy Williams too sick to return to talk show

Wendy Williams’ talk show will return without her next week. The 57-year-old presenter contracted coronavirus last month and has experienced “serious complications” because of her other medical issues, including autoimmune condition Graves’ disease and hyperthyroidism, so ‘The Wendy Williams Show’ is to be fronted by a series of guest hosts for the foreseeable future.
CELEBRITIES
Ok Magazine

Wendy Williams Not Returning To Talk Show's Season 13 Premiere As Health Crisis Continues To Sideline TV Icon

Wendy Williams' health woes continue to impact her ability to get back to her beloved purple chair. Following several announcements stating that the season 13 premiere had been postponed, a statement posted on the 57-year-old's Instagram account on Tuesday, October 12, began, "The Wendy Williams Show will start airing originals on Monday, October 18, with an exciting lineup of guest hosts and panels to be announced shortly."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wendy Williams
San Diego Channel

13th season of 'Wendy Williams Show' to premiere without Wendy Williams

Wendy Williams will not host the premiere of her show's 13th season. The "Wendy Williams Show" will kick off its 13th season Monday with "Hot Talk" panelists Devyn Simone, Bevy Smith, Elizabeth Wagmeister, and Michael Yo. The rest of the week will feature Leah Remini as the show's guest host.
TV & VIDEOS
hot969boston.com

Leah Remini To Guest Host ‘The Wendy Williams Show’

The Wendy Williams Show revealed that their Emmy-winning host, Wendy Williams, will not be returning for the show’s premiere and Leah Remini will be the first of a lineup of guest hosts to fill in for Williams. Wendy Williams has recently had health complications that have delayed the premiere of...
CELEBRITIES
thatgrapejuice.net

Wendy Williams Show to Return WITHOUT Her as Health Woes Continue

The Wendy Williams Show will be back on October 18, as previously announced. However, the media maven will not be returning to the purple chair just yet. A statement from producers of the daytime talker revealed that a series of guest hosts and panels have been lined up to fill in for Williams, who is still experiencing “serious complications as a direct result of Graves’ Disease and her thyroid condition.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wjw#The Debmar Mercury
nickiswift.com

A Famous Actor Who Went To School With Meghan Markle Reveals What She Is Really Like

Before becoming the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle initially rose to prominence through her time in Tinseltown. Starring as Rachel Zane in USA Network's "Suits," the former actor appeared in the show's first seven seasons before uprooting her life for royalty. She has also made appearances in prominent programs such as "90210," "CSI: NY," and "CSI: Miami," along with film appearances in "Get Him to the Greek" and "Horrible Bosses."
CELEBRITIES
imdb.com

90 Day Fiancé's Angela Deem Accidentally Flashes Her "Granny Crotch" in Must-See Tell-All Clip

She's just following her Basic Instincts. 90 Day Fiancé fan favorite Angela Deem showed a little more than anyone was expecting to see when discussing her ongoing plastic surgery makeover in this exclusive sneak peek at discovery+'s 90 Day Bares All, airing Sunday, Oct. 3. "Now, you said you want to get more surgery, right?" host Shaun Robinson asked in the preview above. Angela confirmed that she's looking to go back under the knife after her 90-pound weight loss and dramatic glow-up in August. "We don't have much to do but there's some loose skin and dents and cellulite, in my arms of...
CELEBRITIES
FOXBusiness

Bill Gates, daughter Jennifer share loving embrace at wedding rehearsal also attended by his ex-wife Melinda

Bill Gates was photographed sharing a loving embrace with his oldest child, daughter Jennifer Gates, at her wedding rehearsal on Friday ahead of the big event on Saturday. The 25-year-old billionaire's daughter is set to wed fellow professional equestrian Nayel Nassar on Saturday at the North Salem estate the Microsoft co-founder purchased for $15.82 million.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Talk Show
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
WWD

Maeve Reilly Talks Megan Fox’s ‘Sexy,’ ‘Rock ‘n’ Roll’ Style and Coordinating With Machine Gun Kelly

Click here to read the full article. If anyone is having a big year for style, it’s Megan Fox. From her naked Mugler dress at the MTV VMAs to her scorching red cutout Peter Dundas gown at the Met Gala to her bright pink, Barbie-inspired Mach & Mach jumpsuit at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, the actress has elevated her red carpet and street style again and again.More from WWDHalloween 2021 Pop Culture-inspired CostumesPhotos of the Best Men's Fashion at the 2021 EmmysBackstage at David Koma Spring 2022 In the last few months, Fox’s outfits have caused constant frenzies on the internet, with...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Michael Jackson’s Daughter Paris Jackson Looks Like Pop Royalty in This Candid New Pic From a Vogue Party

Paris is without question the ideal city for memorable fashion looks and trying new trends. The Fashion Capital of the World is home to designer shops, boutiques galore, and of course several fashion shows and celebrations throughout the year. At the recent 100 years of Vogue Paris Celebration, Michael Jackson’s eldest child, daughter Paris Jackson, was spotted looking like total pop star royalty in her gorgeous garb, and we loved every bit of it.
BEAUTY & FASHION
talesbuzz.com

Producer of Drake & Future’s Life is Good is dead at 25

According to a family member, Darius Hill, known as D. Hill, has died at age 25. Tributes poured in for the talented Hip Hop producer best known for co-producing Future and Drake’s hit single, Life is Good. His uncle confirmed his death on Facebook. “Today my Talented nephew Darius Hill...
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Why Real Housewives Of Atlanta Is Losing Another Major Cast Member

The Real Housewives of Atlanta has seen its casting deck reshuffled frequently in the past few years. Kim Fields, star of Netflix’s recent production of The Upshaws, dropped out after a one-season stint in 2019, and she says she’s not coming back. Likewise, America's Next Top Model winner Eva Marcille left after two seasons as a main cast mate last year, and she was followed closely by longtime alum and fan favorite NeNe Leakes. Now another major cast member is leaving the show ahead of Season 14, but Cynthia Bailey has her reasons.
TV & VIDEOS
HollywoodLife

Jason Momoa’s Daughter Smiles Wide While His Son Rocks Look-A-Like Long Hair At Bond Premiere — Photos

The ‘No Time To Die’ premiere was a family outing for Jason Momoa, who brought along his son, Nakoa-Wolf, and his daughter, Lola, to the star-studded event. Jason Momoa, 42, was accompanied by two very special guests at the No Time to Die premiere in London on Tuesday, September 28. Their names? Lola and Nakoa-Wolf, Jason’s adorable two children that he proudly posed for photos with on the red carpet to celebrate the latest installment of the James Bond film franchise at the Royal Albert House. The Aquaman star looked dapper in a black and white suit and bowtie as he wrapped both his arms around 14-year-old Lola and 12-year-old Nakoa-Wolf, who also both dressed to impress for the event.
CELEBRITIES
extratv

Matthew Mindler’s Cause of Death Revealed

Former child star Matthew Mindler, 19, took his own life in August, and now his cause of death has been revealed. The Lancaster County Medical Examiner's Office tells TMZ that Mindler died of sodium nitrate toxicity. Sodium nitrate is a common preservative used in cured meats, but the site says...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Lala Kent Explains Why She Removed ‘Vanderpump Rules’ ‘Fab Four’ Pic — and James Kennedy Reacts

Throwing shade! Lala Kent revealed why she removed her Vanderpump Rules “fab four” photo — and fellow castmate James Kennedy has something to say about it. “Someone got affected,” Kent, 31, replied during Instagram Story Q& A on Wednesday, September 29, when a fan asked why the snap was taken down. She also rolled her eyes, seemingly referencing Ariana Madix’s comment on the original photo one day prior.
CELEBRITIES
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

3K+
Followers
954
Post
662K+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy