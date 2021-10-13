CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charleston County, SC

Filing Notices - OCRM - Land Holdings LLC

The Post and Courier
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLand Holdings LLC, has applied to the SC DHEC, Office of Ocean and Coastal Resource Management for a permit. The purpose is to construct a dock for private recreational use consisting of: 4' x 172' walkway with handrails leading to a 20' x 15' pier head, water ward of the pier head a 3' x 20' ramp leads to a 10' x 30' floating dock. Flood side of the pier head is a 12' x 12' 4 pile boat lift. The site is located on and adjacent to Toomer Creek at 3948 Ashton Shore Lane, Mount Pleasant, Charleston County, South Carolina TMS: 5941300237. AD# 1965295.

www.postandcourier.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Trump sues Jan. 6 panel to block records

Former President Trump on Monday filed a federal lawsuit against the Jan. 6 select committee seeking to block the panel from obtaining his administration's records from the National Archives. "The Committee’s request amounts to nothing less than a vexatious, illegal fishing expedition openly endorsed by Biden and designed to unconstitutionally...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Charleston County, SC
City
Mount Pleasant, SC
Charleston County, SC
Government
Charleston County, SC
Business
State
South Carolina State
NBC News

Justice Department asks Supreme Court to block Texas abortion law

The Justice Department asked the Supreme Court on Monday to temporarily block enforcement of the Texas law banning abortion after six weeks of pregnancy. It was the second challenge of the law to reach the court on an emergency appeal, seeking to put it on hold while lawsuits contesting its constitutionality work their way through the lower courts. By a 5-4 vote, the court turned away the first appeal in early September, saying the case presented "complex and novel" questions about whether the court had the authority to hear it, given the unusual structure of Senate Bill 8, as the law is known.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Land Holdings Llc

Comments / 0

Community Policy