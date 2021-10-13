Filing Notices - OCRM - Land Holdings LLC
Land Holdings LLC, has applied to the SC DHEC, Office of Ocean and Coastal Resource Management for a permit. The purpose is to construct a dock for private recreational use consisting of: 4' x 172' walkway with handrails leading to a 20' x 15' pier head, water ward of the pier head a 3' x 20' ramp leads to a 10' x 30' floating dock. Flood side of the pier head is a 12' x 12' 4 pile boat lift. The site is located on and adjacent to Toomer Creek at 3948 Ashton Shore Lane, Mount Pleasant, Charleston County, South Carolina TMS: 5941300237. AD# 1965295.www.postandcourier.com
