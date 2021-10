AUSTIN, Texas — Record collectors and music lovers from all over the country are in Austin this weekend to do some crate digging. The Austin Record Convention is underway at the Palmer Events Center. Doors for the third day of the event will open at 9 a.m. Sunday for dealers and early shoppers and 10 a.m. for general admission. The event will end at 5 p.m.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO