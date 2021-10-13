Junior Hockey: Loons drop 3 games in past week

The Minnesota Loons dropped three North American Tier III junior hockey games over the past week to fall to 1-8 overall as a new program. The Loons lost to the New Ulm Steel 4-3 on Wednesday, Oct. 6, and lost twice to the Oregon Tradesmen - 4-1 on Friday, Oct. 8, and 8-5 on Saturday Oct. 9.
When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, exhibition game. Where: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit. TV: Bally Sports Detroit Plus. Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1) (Red Wings radio affiliates). Game notes: The Wings have fallen behind early in both of their exhibition victories this week, though they put up three goals in regulation against Chicago goalie Kevin Lankinen and six against Sabres goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen — that's a lot of K's to type!
The latest Associated Press College football poll has been released. The Tigers will face a top 25 opponent next when when they travel to Pitt. Clemson is on the outside looking in again this week, but is the (...)
The Newburyport cross country teams had a pretty solid weekend at the Bay State Invitational down in Wrentham on Saturday, with the girls team coming in third and the boys team coming in sixth. Hailey LaRosa led the way on the girl’s side, finishing the 5K course an impressive sixth overall in 19:29.
The Carolina Hurricanes’ training camp roster continues to get smaller. Of interest: Seth Jarvis is still on it. The Canes on Sunday assigned five players to the Chicago Wolves, their American Hockey League affiliate, reducing the roster to 35 players. But sending Jarvis, 19, to the AHL is not an option for the Canes — the crux of the problem.
“No, we are not stuck at all. Not this year. We definitely have the team to compete with any team in this league,” Gary Agard, IUP field hockey head coach, said. The IUP field hockey team is coming off a tough 6-2 loss against No. 2 West Chester on Saturday.
NEW ULM — They say that beauty is in the eye of the beholder. And if you ask New Ulm Steel coach Curtis Doell what was beautiful in the Steel’s 4-3 win over the Minnesota Loons Wednesday night, he would tell you it was a win. Parker Dorn’s goal at...
Chicago, IL - The United States Hockey League (USHL) announced Tuesday its Players of the Week for Week 2 of the 2021-22 season. For the second time in as many weeks this season, Waterloo Black Hawks netminder Jack Williams earned Goaltender of the Week honors after his second shutout of the season.
WILLMAR — The Willmar WarHawks junior hockey team enjoyed a dominant home-opener Saturday night, beating the Alexandria Blizzard 10-2. Jeremiah Konkel and Collin Kerchoff each scored two goals and Brady O’Brien had a goal and four assists for Willmar (3-1). The announced attendance was 500 at the Willmar Civic Center Area.
Willmar (4-1) won the NA3HL game before an announced crowd of 250 at the Willmar Civic Center Arena. The WarHawks’ goals came from Brady O’Brien, Max Cohen, Elbridge Dekraai, Nolan Grier and Ethan Mock. O’Brien also had an assist. He’s a defenseman from White Bear Lake. Cohen is a forward...
The past week has been very newsworthy for Minnesota United FC, including this afternoon’s announcement at Allianz Field. However, there has been more news broken in the past week surrounding Minnesota United FC. Allianz Field to host St. Paul’s Mayor’s Cup. Last week, Minnesota United FC announced that the 6th...
One of the most common avenues for players nowadays to get to the NHL is through junior hockey. The prospects for the Boston Bruins aren’t an exception. Whether it’s playing in one of the three major junior leagues in the Canadian Hockey League or in one of the junior leagues in the U.S., almost every player that comes out of North America has played juniors. It’s rare to see player jump right from high school to college anymore.
Pick up some speed on the ice with these amazing ice hockey skates. There's a lot to consider when searching for the best ice hockey skates, especially when factoring in all the different types and styles available. As NHL 22 is due to be released on October 15, you may...
BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins will honor the late Jimmy Hayes with a special decal on their helmets during Saturday night’s season opener against the Dallas Stars.
When the Bruins take the ice for their opener at TD Garden, players will be sporting a “Jimmy 11” decal in honor of Hayes, who died unexpectedly at his Milton home in August. The former Bruins forward and Dorchester native was just 31 years old at the time of his passing.
The Bruins shared a few pictures of the decal on their social media channels on Saturday:
For Jimmy. 💛🖤 pic.twitter.com/7ZAOF31LpP
— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) October 16, 2021
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Boston Bruins (@nhlbruins)
Hayes enjoyed a seven-year NHL career, including two seasons with his hometown Bruins. He played three years of collegiate hockey at Boston College and won an NCAA Championship with the Eagles in 2010.
TRAIL, British Columbia -- Sarah Fillier scored the only goal for Canada's women's hockey team in a 5-1 loss to the men's junior A-level Trail Smoke Eaters in an exhibition game on Monday night. Fillier scored 1:06 into the first period for Canada. Emerance Maschmeyer stopped 27 of- 2 shots...
Helena forward Samuel Feamster named the NA3HL Forward of the Month. Gillette defenseman Brock Trboyevich named the NA3HL Defenseman of the Month. Oregon goaltender Ian Hedican named the NA3HL Goaltender of the Month. DALLAS — The North American 3 Hockey League (NA3HL) has announced its monthly player awards for the...
WOODLAWN – From all appearances during pre-game warmups, it looked like it was going to be a mismatch. The all-freshman Little Rock Hall Junior Warriors were much larger than the Woodlawn Junior Bears across both the offensive and defensive fronts, and that size advantage carried over to the backfield on the both sides of the ball as well.
Hosts Jim Connelly and Ed Trefzger are joined by Minnesota State head coach Mike Hastings to preview the No. 1 Mavericks’ home series against No. 2 St. Cloud, the team that ousted them from the NCAA playoffs in the national semifinal last season. We also preview No. 6 Boston College...
JOHNSTOWN, Colo — For one of half of football on Friday night, the showdown between 3A No. 1 Roosevelt and No. 2 Mead looked like anyone's game. And then the Roughriders delivered a statement. Roosevelt solidified its claim as the best team in Class 3A, running away from Mead in...
The Boston University Field Hockey team may have lost its eighth consecutive game in a duel with the University of Maine on Sunday afternoon, but the Terriers walked away from New Balance Field with what head coach Sally Starr called a “moral victory.”. The Terriers (2-9, 0-2 Patriot League) lost...
All good things must come to an end, and Ohio’s strong start to its season came to a halt on Saturday night. Both its 17-game win streak against Pittsburgh and its brief three-game season-opening win streak came to an end with a disappointing 5-2 loss to the Panthers. For the...
Comments / 0