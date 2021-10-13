CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Director Todd Haynes 'would have given anything' to have Lou Reed be part of Velvet Underground film

By Melissa Ruggieri, USA TODAY
 5 days ago

Even if your knowledge of The Velvet Underground begins and ends with the famed album cover from the band’s 1964’s debut, “The Velvet Underground & Nico” – an Andy Warhol print of a banana – Todd Haynes makes you want to learn more.

The director (“The Velvet Goldmine,” “Carol” ) has culled a captivating portrait of a band revered not for massive hits, but an audacious attitude that meshed seamlessly with 1960s-era New York City.

“The Velvet Underground,” which debuted Friday on Apple TV+, intentionally sidesteps interviews with other artists or talking heads, but it does boast the participation of Velvet Underground co-founder John Cale, drummer Moe Tucker and Merrill Reed Weiner, sister of mercurial frontman/guitarist Lou Reed, who died in 2013.

Haynes, who first engaged with the project in 2017, spoke with USA TODAY about his bold artistic decisions for the film, as well as the ongoing influence of the art-rock band.

More: Patti Smith reflects on her friend Lou Reed

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RMVkl_0cPlgo0l00
Lou Reed from archival photography from “The Velvet Underground," which arrives on AppleTV+ on Oct. 15, 2021. Lisa Law/Courtesy AppleTV+

Question: Your background certainly showcases your love of music, especially “The Velvet Goldmine.” But what was it about The Velvet Underground that made you want to delve into their history?

Todd Haynes: I was a huge fan of the music, the band, the era. It was the prequel for (Haynes’ 1998 film) “The Velvet Goldmine” because the character that Ewan McGregor plays (Curt Wild), people kind of characterized him as an Iggy Pop-esque character because he physically resembled him. But he was really an amalgam of Lou Reed and Iggy Pop. That American component and proto-punk music coming out of the late-’60s was a necessary ingredient for glam rock. The glam of it all was very English, but it needed that grit.

Q: Was John Cale always on board?

Haynes: He was aware of how we started (the project). I wanted to film (avant-garde filmmaker) Jonas (Mekas, who died in January 2019 ) right away and considered him very precious cargo in this film. Otherwise, it was really about John’s approval and agreement to participate and wanting to hear from him before we started interviews with anyone.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zq7YV_0cPlgo0l00
The Velvet Underground, from left: Moe Tucker, John Cale, Sterling Morrison and Lou Reed from archival photography from “The Velvet Underground,” on Apple TV+. Nat Finkelstein/Courtesy AppleTV+

Q: He summed up the band rather perfectly with his comment about the standard being set for how to be elegant and how to be brutal. Is that how you saw The Velvet Underground’s music?

Haynes: Well, that and a lot more. There’s many things John says (about the band) – how to combine (German composer) Wagner with R&B and maintain an avant-garde sensibility, but apply that to the street in the context and lyrical components Lou Reed was composing. Collapsing high and low culture, high-end ideas with gritty rock ’n’ roll. All of them found their way to each other in this music and in this collection of unlikely people from very different places; half were from Long Island and the other half from Europe and it was all taking place in the bosom of this unique time.

Skyrocketing sales: Lou Reed's catalog gets a boost

Q: You never met Lou Reed?

Haynes: No, I’d see him skulking around New York at art openings but never had the courage to go up to him.

Q: His sister Merrill really provides a lot of insight into how Lou grew up. How did you get her to dance on film?

Haynes: She just demonstrated the “ostrich dance” and I said, “Show us!” and she was delighted to do. She was initially wary, but I wanted to include the stories circulating about (Lou’s) shock therapy and how he used it to gain some sympathy and street cred to say, “My parents were trying to shock the gay out of me.” That became the assumed perspective, and I think (Merrill) has every reasonable expectation to believe it was more complicated than that. Their parents might not have been singularly homophobic, but they were concerned about this kid for lots of reasons like using a lot of drugs. The standard practice back then for dealing with a lot of these things was shock treatment and that’s what they (chose to do).

Q: Has Merrill seen the movie?

Haynes: Yes, she was so moved. I saw her at the premiere and she was sobbing through the movie and it really touched her. I can now consider myself a member of the Reed family. This would have been a different movie if Lou were alive... I would have given anything to have Lou be part of it, but we had to think of ways of finding footage of him and postponing our access to him (in the film) until the end with Andy (Warhol).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ldclw_0cPlgo0l00
Paul Morrissey, from left, Andy Warhol, Lou Reed and Moe Tucker from archival photography in a split-screen frame from “The Velvet Underground." Courtesy AppleTV+

Q: A few people make comments about Lou’s temperament, saying that he was insecure and like a 3-year-old. Did any of these disclosures surprise you?

Haynes: They surprised me about how clearly they were being manifested so early on in Lou. And that continued to be the way that people would talk about Lou Reed, particularly journalists who had a challenging time interviewing him. But well before that, you were seeing stuff like how defiantly he would act out his swish-iness and play up his queer affectations to shock his father.

Q: Talk about some of your artistic choices, like frequently using screen test shots of the band members (from Andy Warhol’s studio, The Factory) as the primary focal point and also, not having any traditional performance footage until the end.

Haynes: The latter is that there is no performance footage during the years they were putting out records and I was never really interested in flashing forward to the (1993) reunion tour. We really were making a decision to focus on the time and place. I wanted the film itself to show the audience that they could discover what was unique for themselves. As for those screen tests, you feel like the person is there witnessing their own story told in a documentary. You feel like they’re alive, breathing, existing right in front of you.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Director Todd Haynes 'would have given anything' to have Lou Reed be part of Velvet Underground film

Comments / 0

Collider

Todd Haynes on ‘The Velvet Underground,’ Having the Music Lead the Experience, and His Peggy Lee Movie with Michelle Williams

With the music documentary, The Velvet Underground, now streaming on AppleTV, I recently spoke with director Todd Haynes about making his first documentary which explores one of the most influential groups in rock history. Unlike a lot of documentaries which use talking heads to explore the subject, Haynes uses the music and images of the era to lead your experience. In fact, when Haynes decided to make the documentary, he decided to only include people that were witness to everything that was happening with the band. That meant he only included band members, family members, collaborators and band affiliates. Furthermore, Haynes and his team use never before-seen performances, Andy Warhol films, and other experimental art, to creates an immersive experience that makes you feel like you’re watching something the band might have created themselves. While Haynes might have been an unconventional choice to helm the documentary, he’s crafted a great film that is absolutely worth your time.
thebrag.com

The new Velvet Underground film is already a rock documentary classic

Music documentaries often fall into a familiar trap. They present an unceasing parade of talking heads, all attesting to the mastery and ingenuity of the band the documentary is about, sometimes to the point where you wish to revoke the reputation of said band. This is problematic enough with a...
flickeringmyth.com

57th Chicago International Film Festival Capsule Review – The Velvet Underground

Featuring Lou Reed, John Cale, Sterling Morrison, Maureen Tucker, Nico, Andy Warhol, John Waters, Mary Woronov, Amy Taubin, Merrill Reed Weiner, and Doug Yule. The Velvet Underground explores the multiple threads that converged to bring together one of the most influential bands in rock and roll. Celebrated director Todd Haynes’...
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

