San Francisco should be like Europe when it comes to COVID, kids, masks and schools

This week, San Francisco is expected to once again ease certain indoor mask mandates for portions of the adult population. Mayor London Breed has celebrated this news “because it will allow offices to have more normal routines and interactions.” Noticeably lacking in the new guidance is any update for school and child care mask mandates or even any acknowledgement that kids might also need more normal routines and interactions. Considering they are in peak development years, children need these things even more than adults.