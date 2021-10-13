CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Wednesday, October 13 Morning Forecast

By T.J. Springer
Ozarks First.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur next storm system is moving into the area and it’s going to bring an unsettled Hump Day for us. A warm front has been moving in and that hasn’t brought much activity aside from cloud cover to the region. Meanwhile, a line of strong to severe storms moving out of the middle of the country will be approaching the Ozarks through this morning. The broken line of showers and thunderstorms should push in after sunrise, gradually fading by late morning as it pushes across Hwy. 65. There may be a flare-up in coverage and intensity of the storms during the afternoon as the line pushes across South Central Missouri and North Central Arkansas. Severe weather chances look pretty low generally, and that’s mainly due to a lack of instability and a weakening of the cold front. That said, there will be a fair amount of wind energy to organize storms and there may be a window during the afternoon for instability levels to perk up ahead of the line. So, with that, we’ll have to keep an eye out for the risk of an isolated severe storm or two. We do have a Marginal Risk in place across parts of the area as a result. With a boundary draped across the area Wednesday night through Thursday and the tropical remnants of “Pamela” moving through, we may see a more widespread round of rain and thunderstorms break out. This would likely make for a somewhat cooler day on Thursday. The rain would tend to taper off by Thursday evening. One last wave of wet weather will impact the area late Thursday night into early Friday evening as a storm pushes a cold front across the area. Temperatures will likely take a tumble too Friday accompanied by gusty winds. Rain totals through the end of the week will generally be between 1 and 3″ with the higher amounts centered along the interstate. A nice weekend will follow as drier, cooler air floods the area. Morning temperatures will be on the cold side in the 30s and the 40s with afternoon readings in the low to middle 60s. High pressure builds in and holds strong over the weekend providing for pleasant conditions and lots of sunshine. The pattern should remain quiet into early next week with temperatures only slowly climbing.

www.ozarksfirst.com

Comments / 0

Related
myarklamiss.com

Morning Forecast – Monday, October 18th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (10/18/21) TODAY: Happy Monday! We hope everyone enjoyed the beautiful weather this weekend. Starting the new work week, it will be a very pleasant start. High temperatures will warm back into the middle and upper 70s this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Winds will come out of the east at 5-10 mph.
WEST MONROE, LA
Cold Spring (MN) Weather Channel

Weather Forecast For Cold Spring

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Cold Spring: Monday, October 18: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Tuesday, October 19: Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight; Wednesday, October 20: Rain Showers; Thursday, October 21: Areas of frost
COLD SPRING, MN
Silver Springs (NV) Weather Channel

Silver Springs Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Silver Springs: Monday, October 18: Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Tuesday, October 19: Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of light rain overnight; Wednesday, October 20: Slight chance of light rain
SILVER SPRINGS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wind Energy#Severe Weather
Ozarks First.com

Sunday, October 17 Evening Forecast

A beautiful fall weekend has come to a close, but we’ll hold onto the vibe into Monday. Starry skies and chilly temperatures can be expected overnight with morning lows again in the 40s. The morning chill will give way to another beautiful day. Skies will be sunny with temperatures climbing...
ENVIRONMENT
fox29.com

Weather Authority: Chilly temperatures, clouds emerge Monday

PHILADELPHIA - Sweater weather is upon us. Monday morning temperatures will dip with a colder trend emerging throughout the rest of the week. In the morning, temperatures will start in the low-to-mid 50s with temperatures reaching into the 60s by the mid-day. Northwesterly winds bring us the cold temperatures throughout...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Houlton (ME) Weather Channel

Houlton Daily Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Houlton: Monday, October 18: Mostly cloudy then scattered rain showers during the day; while isolated rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight; Tuesday, October 19: Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight; Wednesday, October
HOULTON, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Weiser (ID) Weather Channel

Weiser Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Weiser: Monday, October 18: Mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Tuesday, October 19: Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Wednesday, October 20: Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight; Thursday, October
WEISER, ID
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Weather: Coolest Day Since May As Sweater Weather Continues

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — What a lovely chilly Monday morning! Skies are clear, the moon is full and the winds are calm. An area of rain is crossing well to our north, the viewing area should remain dry. We kick off the start of the week full of sunshine and gusty winds. Lows early Tuesday morning will bottom out in the 40’s region-wide (with some 30’s in the Poconos) and wind chill values, as a hearty breeze persists, will fall into the 30’s for most neighborhoods. Temperatures rebound by Wednesday into the low 70’s with continued sunshine and low humidity. Our only chance for rain will be a spotty shower Thursday night as a cold front swings through and subsequently may bring us our first high temperatures in the 50’s since last spring by next weekend.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy