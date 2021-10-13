Unions can’t agree on vaccine mandates. Here’s where nurses, pilots, teachers, and others stand
Since President Biden announced last month that tougher, farther-reaching vaccine mandates were coming to the United States, thousands of workers in dozens of industries have said they’ll get fired before they get vaccinated. This has put America’s unions in a precarious spot, having to balance the obvious needs to beat the COVID-19 pandemic and keep the country safe with efforts to represent their members’ inconsistent wishes. The result is basically a policy split unlike anything the labor movement has seen in years.www.fastcompany.com
