Since bitcoin was first introduced, this cryptocurrency has demonstrated a combination of potential and volatility. As of April 2021, bitcoin’s value came out to around $60,000, a sizable leap from its roughly $200 price in 2013. Considering its value, you can see why some people are excited about the potential of this cryptocurrency, including the possibility of using bitcoin to pay off their student loan debt.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 9 DAYS AGO