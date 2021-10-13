This Silicon Valley county is trying to end a 'hidden epidemic' of homeless families. Will it work?

Maria Castañeda wasn’t always sure where she and her three children were going to sleep, but she did everything in her power to keep them off the street. Some nights, that meant staying at domestic violence shelters near her hometown of San Jose. For a while, the family of four shared a moldy queen mattress in a house with 10 roommates. In really uncertain times, they rented whatever motel room a county voucher could pay for — usually one “where people don’t really sleep,” she said.