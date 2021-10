The Jacksonville Jaguars started a total rebuild this offseason. When head coach Urban Meyer took the job, he knew he had a daunting task ahead of him. He struggled with the transition from the college ranks to the pros early in the 2021 season, and has made several questionable decisions off and on the field, in his short tenure. However, he’s made strides and got his team ready for the Miami Dolphin, which lead to a 23-20 win in Week 6.

NFL ・ 2 HOURS AGO