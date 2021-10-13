CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Hispanic Heritage Month reminds me how far we've come and the work yet to do under Biden

By Tom Perez
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ogc06_0cPlfvyp00

Every year, millions of Americans come together for Hispanic Heritage Month to celebrate our community’s contributions to this country. As the proud son of immigrants from the Dominican Republic, I saw firsthand the sacrifices my parents made to ensure a good life for my four siblings and me.

My parents came to this country because they had to flee a brutal dictator. My father served with pride as a legal immigrant in the United States Army. They taught us to value the freedom this country gave us. Millions of people have come to this country hoping that our leaders will support them in their quest for the American dream. But for four long years, Latino Americans watched as Donald Trump and Republicans in Congress turned their backs on them and their families.

Supporting the American dream

The former president and his allies built their agenda around hate, vitriol and contempt for the Latino community. They didn’t believe that people like my parents should be able to come to America to build a better future for their families , and routinely put obstacles in the way of immigrants achieving the American dream .

Helping ensure immigrants can come to America and be treated with dignity and respect has been a key part of my life’s work, and as the son of immigrants, watching the former president attack people like my parents shook me to my core.

Restrooms should be off limits: Why political protests from all sides are out of control

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HF9E0_0cPlfvyp00
Presidential candidate Joe Biden at a Hispanic Heritage Month event on Sept. 15, 2020, in Kissimmee, Fla. Patrick Semansky, AP

That’s why it was so easy for me to throw my support behind Joe Biden in the 2020 election – I have seen his hard work on immigration reform as a senator and knew he had a deep respect for the Latino community. And since he was sworn in as president, Joe Biden has taken crucial action to reform our immigration system and help Latino families get back on their feet .

From Day One, President Biden has worked to rebuild our economy and help those who have struggled as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, and he has put bold plans in place to help solve the systemic problems we as a nation have faced for decades.

Francesca Momplaisir: I am a Haitian American. Brutality at border nothing new. My success is part of deception.

During Hispanic Heritage Month, I am especially grateful for all of the work President Biden has done on behalf of the Latino community. Thanks to his swift action, millions of Latino Americans have the support they need to get back on their feet after the pandemic ravaged their homes and businesses, including thousands of dollars in their pockets from the president’s expanded child tax credit that kicked in this July.

While this has been a strong start to Biden’s presidency, there is much more work to do to ensure a better future for Latino families. And that means both ending the filibuster and passing swift, meaningful immigration reform that will put more people on a path to citizenship.

Fighting for immigration reform

Immigration reform will be good for our families, our communities and our economy as a whole. But for too long, bold plans like this have been stalled, cast aside or marred by red tape. In 2013, the Democratic-controlled Senate by a 68-32 vote passed comprehensive immigration reform that would have provided a pathway to citizenship for over 11 million immigrants, as well as reforms to ensure that we would be a nation of laws and a nation of immigrants.

Immigration policies? They change as often as we change presidents. I saw it when I lived at the border.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kfeXA_0cPlfvyp00
Tom Perez, co-chair of American Bridge 21st Century, in Washington, D.C. Tom Perez

Then-Vice President Biden played an integral role in the passage of this bill in the Senate, just as he did in 1996 when the last immigration reform bill was enacted.

The Republican-controlled House never allowed this bill to come up for a vote . The party of Lincoln and Reagan was once the party that embraced our immigrant heritage. The party of Trump is the party of nativism.

Christian Arana: Why California Latinos hold the key to the 2022 midterm elections

There is still a long way to go. The crisis we have seen at the border over the past several months has proved that it will take everyone, from both sides of the aisle, coming together to enact real reform. President Biden and Democrats have proved that they are on the right side of this fight. It’s time for Republicans to get on board.

On his first day in office, President Biden sent a bill to Congress that would modernize our immigration system and create a path to citizenship for those who come to our country for opportunity. It’s time for our leaders to do right by the millions of Latino Americans who call our country home and get this bill passed.

I’ll never forget when my father said to me and my siblings, “You’re so lucky to be in America. Leave the ladder down for those who come after you.”

Since January and especially now in Hispanic Heritage month, I have been excited to have voted for a president who shares my values when it comes to supporting the Latino community. Joe Biden has put more money in the pockets of Latino families who were struggling to get back on their feet after the pandemic hit, and has taken crucial steps toward strengthening our immigration system. The best way for our leaders in Congress to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month is to finish the job.

Tom Perez serves as co-chair of American Bridge 21st Century. He is a former chairman of the Democratic National Committee.

You can read diverse opinions from our Board of Contributors and other writers on the Opinion front page , on Twitter @usatodayopinion and in our daily Opinion newsletter . To respond to a column, submit a comment to letters@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Hispanic Heritage Month reminds me how far we've come and the work yet to do under Biden

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

‘I like kids better than people,’ Biden says as hecklers shout ‘F–k Joe Biden’

“I like kids better than people,” President Biden said Friday after getting a hug from a toddler in Connecticut while nearby protesters bellowed, “F–k Joe Biden.”. “When I talked to all your folks out on the playground, I joked that everybody knows I like kids better than people. Fortunately they like me. That’s why maybe I like them,” Biden said during a speech in Hartford.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Poly Post

Hispanic Heritage Month: One month isn’t enough; we need more!

It is performative for the U.S. government to designate Sept. 15 through Oct. 15 as Hispanic Heritage Month while continuously denying the underlying discrimination toward Hispanic and Latinx people and upholding consistent inequalities between white people and people of color. Being Mexican doesn’t automatically mean I should be happy that...
POMONA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Lootpress

America is losing its patience with the Biden Administration

In his speech on September 9, 2021, President Joe Biden chastised unvaccinated Americans, contemptuously labeled them a “distinct minority” and stated that “We’ve been patient, but our patience is wearing thin.” However, the President’s plummeting poll numbers seem to reflect that it is actually the American people who are losing patience with his incompetent and untrustworthy administration.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Top Democrats woo Black voters in Virginia governor's race

Voting rights advocate Stacy Abrams on Sunday urged Black churchgoers to turn out for Democrat Terry McAuliffe in next month's Virginia governor's election, saying that what happens in the most watched race this year will “tell the world who are" in future contests with even higher stakes.Abrams has become a leading national voice in the party since narrowly losing the 2018 race for governor in Georgia. With her appearances at three churches in Norfolk, Abrams is joining other political heavyweights in trying to ensure that a state trending increasingly Democratic in recent years does not flip back to the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Tom Perez
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Immigration Policies#Immigration Reform#Democrats#Republicans#Hispanic#The United States Army#Latino Americans#Congress#Ap
WREG

Crunch time: Biden faces critical next 2 weeks for agenda

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is entering a crucial two weeks for his ambitious agenda, racing to conclude contentious congressional negotiations ahead of both domestic deadlines and a chance to showcase his administration’s accomplishments on a global stage. Biden and his fellow Democrats are struggling to bridge intraparty divides by month’s end to pass a […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
TheDailyBeast

Biden’s Loads of Little Lies Are Finally Catching Up With Him

The Biden administration suggested this week that the 15,000 Haitian migrants under a bridge in Del Rio, Texas, were being “swiftly” deported. But on Tuesday, two U.S. officials told the Associated Press that Haitians had been released into the interior of the U.S. on a “very, very large scale” with “notices to appear at an immigration office within 60 days” (which means we may never see some of them again).
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Vox

How screwed are Democrats in the Senate?

Democrats are terrified of what the future holds for them in the United States Senate. The party currently controls half the seats in the chamber, giving them, with Vice President Harris’s tie-breaking vote, the narrowest possible majority. But some in the party — like pollster David Shor, recently profiled by Ezra Klein in the New York Times — believe demographic trends put Democrats at grave risk of falling into a deep hole over the next two election cycles.
CONGRESS & COURTS
eenews.net

Here’s what Manchin told the Biden team on climate

Joe Manchin wasn’t bluffing. For weeks, the conservative Democratic senator from West Virginia said publicly that he didn’t support the signature climate provision in the Democrats’ $3.5 trillion reconciliation package. Why pay utilities to install clean electricity, he argued, if they were doing it already?. It’s a message Manchin conveyed...
U.S. POLITICS
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

270K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy