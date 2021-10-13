CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgewood, NJ

Ridgewood High School Alumni Association Hosted its Second-ever Homecoming Weekend

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhotos courtesy of Ridgewood High School Alumni Association. Ridgewood NJ, this past weekend, the Ridgewood High School Alumni Association (RHSAA) hosted its second-ever Homecoming weekend, a three-day event featuring a Friday night lights football game and pub crawl, a Saturday afternoon front lawn party with live band and school tours, a Saturday afternoon ‘Chalk Talk’ hosted by Willie Geist (RHS ’93) with his former teammates and coaches from the 1991 State Championship football team, and finally, a Sunday morning inspirational talk and yoga session with Jim Stroker (RHS ’70).

