If a new series has you thinking it's 2000 again instead of 2021, you can be forgiven. When creator and executive producer Anthony E. Zuiker's Las Vegas-set “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” launched 21 years ago, it quickly became a bigger hit than many anticipated, ... establishing a long-running franchise that also came to encompass the spinoffs “CSI: Miami,” “CSI: NY” and “CSI: Cyber.” Now, what's old truly is new again as CBS revisits the initial location and welcomes back some of the original cast members with the premiere of “CSI: Vegas” at 10 p.m. Wednesday.

TV SERIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO