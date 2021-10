The Lewes Public Library will welcome retired Capt. Walter M. Urban Jr., USNR, for a presentation about the Battleship USS New Jersey at 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 23. Built at the former Philadelphia Naval Shipyard and placed in commission in May 1943, USS New Jersey (BB-62) is the most decorated battleship in the history of the United States Navy. The “Big J” fought in World War II, Korea, Vietnam and the Lebanon crisis. The ship earned nine battle stars and campaign ribbons during its many years of active service. Decommissioned for the last time in February 1991, USS New Jersey would eventually become a world-class memorial and museum in Camden, N.J., welcoming thousands of visitors each year.

