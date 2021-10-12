Liquor-free liquor in a lunchbox thermos

When I sit down for the very occasional pricey meal out, I know the two things I’m always hoping to find on the table are booze-free booze and a lunchbox. I just read an article detailing some of the “hottest food trends of 2021.” The last time I saw an article like this it touted the wonder of pea milk (what part of the pea do you grab and squeeze to get pea milk, would be my question) and suggested that instead of turkey at Thanksgiving, you should take a big acorn squash and fill it quinoa. The latter of those two suggestions may as well have read, “try eating bird seed out of a commode with a swizzle straw.” This year’s food trends really aren’t much better.