Gordon finished Tuesday's preseason game against Washington with six points (2-3 FG, 2-3 3Pt), two assists, one rebound and one steal. The more interesting note is that Gordon got the start alongside Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr., so how the Rockets handle their guard/wing rotation will be worth monitoring throughout the preseason. Gordon is easily the most accomplished of all the Rockets' options, but he has an extensive injury history and doesn't necessarily fit the timeline of the rebuilding roster. It's possible Gordon could hang on to a starter spot, but Danuel House, Jae'Sean Tate, David Nwaba and rookie Josh Christopher could all be in the mix, as well.

NBA ・ 12 DAYS AGO