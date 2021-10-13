CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The end of student loan forbearance will be tougher on women

By ANNA HELHOSKI of NerdWallet
Seattle Times
 5 days ago

Before the pandemic, wage disparities already made it tougher for working women to pay off student loans than men. Now, after a second year of juggling increased caregiving duties, over a million women have had to drop out of the workforce as a new/old problem looms: the restart of federal student loan payments.

