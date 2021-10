A toddler in Scotland died in his father’s arms after battling a rare inherited condition for over a year. Rowan McDonald, 2, was diagnosed with Tay-Sachs disease when he was around six months old after his parents noticed he had not met the expected milestones by that age. Doctors had told the family it was unlikely that the child would live to see his fifth birthday. The toddler lost his fight Saturday, Glasgow Live reported.

