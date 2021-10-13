CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

‘You never know what you’re going to get’: US supply chain woes leave schools scrambling to feed kids lunch

The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q3Kuj_0cPleqbP00
A cafeteria worker prepares lunch for students at Freedom preparatory academy in Provo, Utah.

On Tuesday mornings, three Little Caesars stores across Oakland county, Michigan, make 273 pizzas, even before they open for business. On Wednesdays, another 320 pies are out the door before noon.

But their customers aren’t sports fans ditching work to watch a day game. They’re students in the Huron Valley schools in Highland, Michigan, north-west of Detroit.

“Our little kids cheer when the pizzas come. It’s one thing our kids can count on,” said Sara Simmerman, food and nutrition supervisor for the 8,600-student district.

Like most districts across the country, Huron Valley is facing unprecedented food and labor shortages caused by what supply chain experts say is nearing a “global transport systems collapse”. Experts say as the economy reopened after lockdowns, many industries – including those involved in delivering food and supplies to schools – have faced increased demand they can’t meet.

Many predict the backlog of orders could extend throughout the rest of the school year. Forced to adapt their meal programs to a grab-and-go system last year when schools shut down for remote learning, school nutrition departments are now scrambling to find menu items and enlisting front office staff and school administrators to serve meals. They’re adapting their menus almost daily, depending on deliveries, and putting off equipment purchases to make up for higher prices on food and supplies.

“We’ve been told it may even get worse before it gets better,” Simmerman said. The district’s partnership with Mac Foods Group, which owns the Little Caesars stores, began before the pandemic, and has become a rare source of stability as the district improvises its in-house menus.

The unpredictability of deliveries adds to the frustration. A satellite kitchen that serves the district’s elementary schools recently received only 35 of 400 cases of food ordered. A few days later, 700 cases arrived at once.

“You never know what you’re going to get,” Simmerman said. “It’s amazing how many kids want to eat salad when you don’t have lettuce.”

A nationwide shortage of long-haul truckers is one piece of the complex puzzle that determines whether Los Angeles students get applesauce or schools across Michigan’s Oakland county offer chocolate milk.

“Deliveries of goods and foods are extremely delayed. It now takes an average of eight weeks to receive an item that previously showed up in two to three weeks,” said Lieling Hwang, assistant director of nutrition services for the Long Beach Unified school district in California. “Typically, these deliveries are coming in short, as well.”

That means middle and high school students aren’t getting their favorite “spicy cheese crunchers”, and the whole wheat croissants that were used to make breakfast sandwiches have been discontinued, Hwang said.

The US Department of Agriculture recently announced $1.5bn in assistance to help school nutrition departments keep up with rising costs. The funds will provide schools with fruit, vegetables, meat and dairy products. This would free up other funds to offer hiring bonuses to address staffing shortages. But Diane Pratt-Heaver, spokesperson for the School Nutrition Association, noted that agricultural commodities usually account for only 15 to 20% of what districts serve, and they still have to rely on vendors and distributors for other food and supplies.

The lack of paper products, for example, is almost as bad as the shortage of food, said Sharon Glosson, executive director of the North East Independent school district in San Antonio, Texas.

“There really isn’t an alternative to a plate,” she said, adding that in the past, staff would use multiple plates or containers because some children like to keep their food separated. “We don’t have the luxury to do that any more.” Elementary schools in the district, meanwhile, use plastic trays with compartments, but washing them takes labor, and the district still has almost 150 unfilled positions.

Labor shortages are also a challenge for Mac Foods Group. When stores are short-staffed, Simmerman and administrative assistant Colleen Armstrong pitch in.

“We go and deliver the pizzas ourselves if we have to,” Simmerman said.

Nutrition directors say that while students might not get their favorite entrees, they’re keeping children fed. Parents don’t have to pay for school meals because Congress made them free for all students this year. But it’s the shortages students face when they go home that Hwang and others worry most about.

“These issues do affect students outside of school as the cost of foods [and] supplies is soaring,” Hwang said.

Congress created the Pandemic EBT – electronic benefit transfer – program to cover the cost of food for students while schools were closed. The American Rescue Plan, the relief package passed in March, continued the program through the summer and this school year. But the program is only meant to serve students who are learning remotely.

An increase in the benefits low-income families receive through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program took effect on 1 October, providing about $36 more a month per person. But the supply chain bottlenecks are causing prices to climb at the grocery store, and food banks are experiencing some of the same shortages as schools.

Affected by labor shortages, wildfires and the pandemic, the Oregon Food Bank, for one, has seen a drop in donations as well as higher prices at a time when demand for its services has doubled. The disruption means less fresh produce and affects supplies at school food pantries that low-income families depend on for weekend meals, said spokeswoman Ashley Mumm. The food bank provided funds to the school pantry programs so they could stock up at grocery outlets and big box stores like Costco.

“More and more barriers are placed in front of families,” said Lucy Coady, director of No Kid Hungry, a national campaign of the non-profit Share Our Strength. “This is affecting every aspect of how hungry kids are fed across the country.”

  • This report was first published by the 74, a non-profit, non-partisan news site covering education in America

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Schools struggle to feed students amid supply chain issues

Wetumpka, Alabama — School officials across the country are scrambling to put food on students' lunch plates amid supply chain issues and labor shortages. About 97% of school nutrition programs are worried about continued supply chain issues, according to a School Nutrition Association survey. Cacyce Davis, who directs nutrition for...
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
Sun-Journal

Supply chain issues put school lunch programs in a pretzel

The school nutrition staff that prepares lunch for students in Portland Public Schools recently tried to order about 15 food items from one of its distributors. Eight of them were out of stock. The same thing is happening in Westbrook. One day, the food order that arrives is missing juice....
WBUR

Why your kids should eat school lunch. Even if you can pack it for them

Attention all Massachusetts parents and caregivers: Thanks to a federal flexibility waiver through the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), school meals are free for all students this year — and your child should eat them. This is our opportunity to demonstrate that school meals for all is a powerful solution to ending childhood hunger.
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Michigan State
State
California State
ksl.com

Utah school districts adapting lunches amid labor, supply chain shortages

A student picks up grapes in the lunch line at Copper Hills High School in West Jordan on Sept. 27, 2012. School lunch programs around the country, including multiple schools and districts in Utah, are adapting their menus this year to account for significant shortages due to plant closings and worker shortages. (Kristin Murphy, Deseret News) — Estimated read time: 3-4 minutes.
The Decatur Daily

Snarled supply chains force local schools to get creative to feed students

The limited availability of truckers nationwide has slowed food deliveries for local school meal programs, and officials have turned to strategies like ordering early, finding alternative trucking companies and buying from area farmers. “The infrequency of deliveries has increased,” said Devin Williamson, director of child nutrition at Decatur City Schools.
kmyu.tv

Global supply chain delays affecting students' school lunches

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Transportation experts and global freight trackers agree – the worldwide supply chain is hugely compromised, and while some of it is due to the COVID-19 pandemic, cracks in the system were visible even longer ago. In Utah schools, it used to be that meal service...
TheConversationCanada

When parents are organizing school COVID-19 rapid tests, it’s a sign of government failure

The third school year to be marred by the COVID-19 pandemic is now underway, and many parents and guardians are again worrying about their children’s safety at school — especially those under the age of 12, who aren’t yet eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations. Some Canadian parents have taken extraordinary steps to make their children’s learning environments safer. These measures show governments are failing to prioritize children in their pandemic responses and to fund safe, high-quality and equitable education. Parents organizing rapid testing Parents at Ontario public schools recently tried to organize COVID-19 rapid antigen tests to screen children for the virus. Some Toronto parents...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Pantries#School Food#High School#Nutrition#Food Drink#Mac Foods Group
Las Cruces Sun-News

Supply chain issues affect Las Cruces school breakfast and lunch menus

LAS CRUCES – National supply chain delays have caused changes in school menus for Las Cruces Public Schools. LCPS administrators assured parents that nutritional guidelines for students are still being met in a news release on Thursday. Transportation delays and labor shortages have contributed to short supplies of certain food...
wlvr.org

Supply chain issues make Parkland’s school lunch menu ‘TBD’

Just like businesses, school cafeterias are being hit by supply chain and labor shortage issues. Meaning in this pandemic, even the school lunch menu is TBD. Lori Seier, Parkland School District’s food services director, explained that in the 24 years she’s been working in schools, she’s never experienced challenges of this nature.
wearegreenbay.com

Supply chain disruptions impacting school lunch programs in Northeast Wisconsin

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV)-School lunch programs are another one of the many areas affected by the pandemic. Not just in Wisconsin but all around the country, supply chain disruptions caused by labor and manufacturing shortages due to the pandemic are forcing school districts to get creative with their school lunch programs.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Costco
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
FingerLakes1

Are you one of the people who could get a fourth stimulus check worth $1,400?

The American Rescue Plan Act has provided Americans with many checks and tax credits as relief from the pandemic. Many people say a fourth check is necessary. Specifically, for senior citizens. The group called The Senior Citizens League is pushing to get another $1,400 sent out senior citizens. While seniors...
ITHACA, NY
Best Life

If You See This Bug, Squash It Immediately, Officials Warn

When you see a bug out in nature—and not in the privacy of your home—experts would generally encourage you to leave it alone. Usually, bugs aren't harming anyone when they're outside, and they're often an important part of the ecosystem. There's one bug, however, that's taking over multiple states in the U.S., and it poses a significant threat to the economy. Officials across the country have advised that if you see this bug, you squash it immediately. Read on to find out which insect you should keep an eye out for.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Best Life

If You're Over 40, This One COVID Symptom Might Never Go Away

There's still a lot we don't know about COVID-19, but one thing that has become clear is that the novel coronavirus is not always a one-and-done situation. COVID has the ability to reinfect people and leave some survivors with long-term symptoms, known as "long COVID." Lingering symptoms affect anywhere from between 10 to 30 percent of those who get infected with the virus, experts told The Wall Street Journal. And now that we're almost 20 months into the pandemic, early survivors have shown that long COVID symptoms can last for more than a year. But depending on your age, you may have a harder time shaking one particular lasting effect of the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
weatherboy.com

Americans Prepare for Major Earthquake Event on October 21

The International Shake-Out is set for Thursday, October 21 and Americans are preparing for the 10:21 am local time drill. Each year, millions of people “Drop, Cover, and Hold On” in The Great ShakeOut, the world’s largest earthquake drill. People are encouraged to participate in the drill wherever they are since major earthquakes may happen anywhere people live, work, or travel. The purpose of the ShakeOut is to practice how to protect ourselves and for everyone to become better prepared. The goal of the drill is to prevent a major earthquake from becoming a catastrophe. Thousands of state and local organizations are participating in the drill ranging from state governments to local schools and hospitals. An estimated 27 million people have said they plan to participate in this year’s drill, with over 13 million from the United States alone.
ENVIRONMENT
The Guardian

The Guardian

34K+
Followers
22K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy