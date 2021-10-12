LETTERS: Trouble at the pharmacy, and candidate endorsements

I found this year’s lawn signs to be particularly telling. The incumbent mayor once again returns to his timeworn catch phrase, “Shine On” with a star. However, Community Pool, his Animal Shelter debacle and callousness, ignored maintenance, perennial tax increases, lax management, and antiquated constituent services, continue to tarnish Wallingford’s star. So, who can correct his failures, address our challenges, and polish that star? Challenger Riley O’Connell and the six Democratic Council candidates bring energy, creativity, fiscal responsibility, specific solutions, transparency, and a clearly articulated vision for Wallingford. It’s no surprise that O’Connell’s sign sums it up succinctly: “Our Future.”