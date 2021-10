Quality Journalism for Critical Times How uncomfortable is it to openly wonder what First Lady Casey DeSantis’ breast cancer diagnosis portends for Gov. Ron DeSantis’ political future? Enough that aides to each of the three Democrats actively or considering campaigning against the governor’s reelection replied with a firm “no comment” when the Phoenix asked about it on Tuesday. “Politics has […] The post Ms. DeSantis’ cancer diagnosis: Few are willing to discuss the political implications appeared first on Florida Phoenix.

HEALTH ・ 12 DAYS AGO