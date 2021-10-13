CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Form 8-K GRAN TIERRA ENERGY INC. For: Oct 13

 6 days ago

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Provides Operations and Financial Update. ·Achieved Third Quarter 2021 Average Production of Approximately 29,000 BOPD, Up 26% from Prior Quarter. ·Increased Current Average Production1 to Approximately 30,600 BOPD,...

StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K Jupiter Wellness, Inc. For: Oct 19

Jupiter Wellness Announces First Patient Dosing for Double-Blinded Placebo Controlled Trial of JW-300 for the Treatment of First Degree Burns. JUPITER, FL / October 19th, 2021 / Jupiter Wellness,...
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K Sana Biotechnology, Inc. For: Oct 15

Sana Biotechnology Obtains a Non-Exclusive License to CRISPR Cas12b Gene Editing Technology from Beam Therapeutics to Enable Engineered Cell Programs. Agreement combines Beam's gene editing technology with Sana's ex vivo platform. SEATTLE...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Form 6-K NOVA LTD. For: Oct 14

FORM 6-K REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER. (Translation of registrant’s name into English) (Address of principal executive offices) Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover Form 20-F or Form 40-F. Form 20-F ☒ Form 40-F ☐. Indicate by check mark if the...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 6-K Siyata Mobile Inc. For: Oct 13

Form 6-K Report of Foreign Private Issuer. For the month of: October 2021 (Report No. 2) (Translation of registrant’s name into English) (Address of principal executive offices) Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F. Form 20-F...
TECHNOLOGY
StreetInsider.com

Form 6-K High Tide Inc. For: Oct 12

FORM 6-K REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER. (Address of Principal Executive Offices) Indicate by check mark whether the Registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F. Form 20-F ☐ Form 40-F ☒. Indicate by check mark if the Registrant is submitting the Form...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K COMSTOCK RESOURCES INC For: Oct 07

FRISCO, TEXAS, October 7, 2021 -- Comstock Resources, Inc. ("Comstock" or the "Company") (NYSE: CRK) announced today that it has entered into an asset purchase agreement with Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. ("NOG") to sell its assets in the Bakken shale for $154 million in cash, subject to adjustment and customary closing conditions. The properties being sold include non-operated interests in over 400 producing wells (65.9 net) with recent production of greater than 4,500 net barrels of oil equivalent per day (approximately 65% oil). The sale is expected to close in the fourth quarter and will have an effective date of October 1, 2021. Comstock expects to recognize a pre-tax loss of $130-$140 million on the divestiture. EnergyNet is acting as exclusive advisor to Comstock on the sale.
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Form 6-K Castor Maritime Inc. For: Oct 31

FORM 6-K REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER. (Translation of registrant’s name into English) 223 Christodoulou Chatzipavlou Street, Hawaii Royal Gardens, 3036 Limassol, Cyprus. (Address of principal executive office) Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F. Form...
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K CONDUENT Inc For: Oct 05

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) (Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code) (Former name or former address, if changed since last report) Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (see General Instruction A.2. below):
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K SUNPOWER CORP For: Oct 04

©2021 1 SunPower Confidential and Proprietary | © 2021 SunPower Corporation Announcement of Acquisition of Blue Raven Solar October 5, 2021. ©2021 2 Safe Harbor Statement This presentation contains...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE INC For: Oct 04

Group 1 Automotive Announces Acquisition of Two Dealerships in Texas. HOUSTON, October 4, 2021 - Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE: GPI), ("Group 1" or the "Company" or the "Buyer"),...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Hexcel Corp. (HXL) Tops Q3 EPS by 5c, Revenue Comes in Light

Hexcel Corp. (NYSE: HXL) reported Q3 EPS of $0.13, $0.05 better than the analyst estimate of $0.08. Revenue for the quarter came in at $334 million versus the consensus estimate of $348.67 million. The Company continues to...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K DarkPulse, Inc. For: Oct 19

DarkPulse, Inc. Teams with K9s For Warriors to Help U.S. Veterans Suffering From PTSD. NEW YORK, New York – October 19, 2021 – Dark Pulse, Inc. (OTC Markets: DPLS) ("DarkPulse" and the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Altair Engineering Inc. For: Oct 15 Filed by: JRS Investments LLC

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K 2seventy bio, Inc. For: Oct 18

FORM 8-K Current Report Pursuant to. Date of Report (Date of Earliest Event Reported): October 18, 2021. (Exact name of Registrant as Specified in Its Charter) (Address of Principal Executive Offices)(Zip Code) Registrant’s Telephone Number, Including Area Code: (339) 499-9300. Not Applicable. (Former Name or Former Address, if Changed Since...
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K KULICKE & SOFFA INDUSTRI For: Oct 18

Kulicke & Soffa Pte. Ltd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. 1005 Virginia Drive. Fort Washington, PA 19034 USA. +1-215-784-6000 main. www.kns.com. Kulicke & Soffa Raises Quarterly Dividend by 21%
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Signature Bank (SBNY) Tops Q3 EPS by 16c

Signature Bank (NASDAQ: SBNY) reported Q3 EPS of $3.88, $0.16 better than the analyst estimate of $3.72.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Form 6-K BioLineRx Ltd. For: Oct 13

FORM 6-K REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER. (Translation of registrant’s name into English) (Address of Principal Executive Offices) Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F: Form 20-F ☒ Form 40-F ☐. Indicate by check mark if...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K Palo Alto Networks Inc For: Oct 12

Palo Alto Networks to Transfer Stock Exchange Listing to Nasdaq. SANTA CLARA, Calif., October 12, 2021 – Palo Alto Networks (NYSE: PANW), the global cybersecurity leader, announced today that it will transfer its stock exchange listing from the New York Stock Exchange to The Nasdaq Global Select Market (Nasdaq). The company expects that its common stock will commence trading on Nasdaq on October 25, 2021, and will continue to be listed under the ticker symbol "PANW".
SANTA CLARA, CA
StreetInsider.com

Steel Dynamics (STLD) Tops Q3 EPS by 39c

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ: STLD) reported Q3 EPS of $4.96, $0.39 better than the analyst estimate of $4.57. Revenue for the quarter came in at $5.1 billion versus the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS

