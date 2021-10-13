Kerri Davenport for Cedar Rapids School Board: Work collaboratively for better education

I choose to run for the at-large seat on the CRCSD school board for several reasons. First, the six children my husband and I raised attended schools in this district and all graduated from Washington High School. I desire to pay goodness forward and help other families have a good experience learning and growing in a healthy academic environment. Second, I have perceived that our school district needs strong leadership and a more receptive body of leaders listening to and engaging with parents, staff and administrators to create policy. Third, I believe my experience as a student, parent, teacher and leader can help guide the school board to collaborate with parents, teachers and administrators to work collaboratively for better education for all students from preschool to graduation from high school.