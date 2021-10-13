2022 GMC Yukon Loses Four-Way Power Lumbar Support

On October 13, 2021, Lexus announced its brand new SUV, the 2022 Lexus LX 600. A close relative of the Toyota Land Cruiser, which is no longer available in the US, this SUV will fill its void for the Lexus and Toyota brands. Totally redesigned from the ground up, the LX 600 is the improved luxury SUV you’ve waited for. Can it stand up to the competition? Other popular full-size SUVs like the Chevy Suburban and GMC Yukon’s highest trim levels stand in the way. Can the new 2022 Lexus LX 600 stand up to the Chevy Suburban and GMC Yukon?

CARS ・ 3 DAYS AGO