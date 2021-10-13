2022 GMC Yukon Loses Four-Way Power Lumbar Support
The 2022 GMC Yukon will temporarily lose its four-way power lumbar support due to the microchip shortage, GM Authority can confirm. For a temporary and undisclosed amount of time, 2022 GMC Yukon models that typically come standard with four-way power lumbar support will instead only feature two-way power lumbar support. GMC Yukon trim levels that are offered with standard four-way power lumbar support include the SLT, AT4 and range-topping Denali. Buyers of vehicles affected by this change will receive a $50 credit in exchange for the simplified lumbar adjustment system.gmauthority.com
