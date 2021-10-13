Applied DNA Sciences (APDN) Wins Contract With Sarah Lawrence for COVID Testing - H.C. Wainwright

IO Biotech, Inc (NASDAQ: IOBT) files IPO registration statement. The company describes itself as: "We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel, immune-modulating cancer therapies based on our T-win technology platform. Our product candidates are designed to induce the immune system to simultaneously target and disrupt multiple pathways that regulate tumor-induced immunosuppression. We believe this represents a paradigm shift in the management of cancer and that our product candidates have the potential to become cornerstones of the treatment regimens of multiple solid tumors. Our lead product candidate, IO102-IO103, is designed to target the immunosuppressive mechanisms mediated by key immunosuppressive proteins such as Indoleamine 2,3-dehydrogenase (IDO) and programmed death ligand (PD-L1). In a single-arm Phase 1/2 clinical trial (the MM1636 trial) of 30 patients with metastatic melanoma with the primary objective to investigate safety and tolerability, secondary objective to investigate immunogenicity and tertiary objective to investigate clinical efficacy, IO102-IO103, in combination with nivolumab, demonstrated an ability to induce meaningful tumor regression and establish durable antitumor response while achieving a manageable tolerability profile for patients. The clinical efficacy endpoints in this trial include objective response (OR), progression free survival (PFS) and overall survival (OS). In this trial, we have observed a confirmed overall response rate (ORR) of 73% and a complete response (CR) rate (CRR) of 47%. Based on the results from this trial, IO102-IO103, in combination with pembrolizumab was granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation (BTD) by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for treatment of unresectable/metastatic melanoma and we are currently planning a potentially registrational Phase 3 trial for IO102-IO103 in combination with pembrolizumab."

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 15 HOURS AGO