Anavex Life Sciences (AVXL) Announces Data Review by Independent Board of its Phase 2b/3 Clinical Trial of ANAVEX®2-73 in Patients with Alzheimer’s Disease
Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (Nasdaq: AVXL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing differentiated therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental disorders including Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, Rett syndrome and other central nervous system (CNS) diseases, today announced that the Independent Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) for the Company's Phase 2b/3 Alzheimer's disease study of its investigational compound ANAVEX®2-73 (blarcamesine) has completed its recent pre-planned review of the preliminary Phase 2b/3 study data.
