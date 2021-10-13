Anavex Life Sciences (AVXL) Announces Data Review by Independent Board of its Phase 2b/3 Clinical Trial of ANAVEX®2-73 in Patients with Alzheimer’s Disease

Dr Marcia Brose reviews key efficacy and safety data from the phase 3 ZETA and EXAM clinical trials. Marcia Brose, MD: From the NCCN [National Comprehensive Cancer Network] Guidelines, we know that vandetanib and cabozantinib are category 1. They both have phase 3 data that support them, and they were FDA approved in this indication. Interestingly, they were approved before we were doing regular RET testing, and the data show that they’re active in all types of medullary thyroid cancer. That’s just a point to put out there; these are agents that can be used regardless of RET status. We’re using it because we’ve presumably already siphoned off our RET mutated and treated them with other agents. In our case, vandetanib and cabozantinib are the only ones approved.

