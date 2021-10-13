CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anavex Life Sciences (AVXL) Announces Data Review by Independent Board of its Phase 2b/3 Clinical Trial of ANAVEX®2-73 in Patients with Alzheimer’s Disease

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (Nasdaq: AVXL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing differentiated therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental disorders including Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, Rett syndrome and other central nervous system (CNS) diseases, today announced that the Independent Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) for the Company's Phase 2b/3 Alzheimer's disease study of its investigational compound ANAVEX®2-73 (blarcamesine) has completed its recent pre-planned review of the preliminary Phase 2b/3 study data.

www.streetinsider.com

Related
StreetInsider.com

Dynavax (DVAX) Announces Valneva's COVID-19 Vaccine Developed Using Dynavax's CpG 1018 Adjuvant Meets Both Co-Primary Endpoints in Phase 3 Trial

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: DVAX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing vaccines, today announced that Valneva SE reported positive topline results from the Phase 3 pivotal trial of VLA2001, their inactivated COVID-19 vaccine candidate using Dynavax's CpG 1018® adjuvant.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Dermata Therapeutics, Inc (DRMA) Reports Positive Results from Phase 1b Clinical Trial of DMT310 for the Treatment of Mild-to-Moderate Psoriasis

Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: DRMA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focusing on the treatment of medical and aesthetic skin conditions, today announced positive topline results from its Phase 1b trial of DMT310 in 30 patients as a once-weekly topical application for the treatment of mild-to-moderate psoriasis. DMT310 is Dermata's lead product candidate, with both mechanical and chemical mechanisms of action, currently being investigated to treat multiple inflammatory skin conditions, including acne, psoriasis, and rosacea.
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Veracyte (VCYT) Announces New Clinical Utility Data Confirm its Envisia Genomic Classifier Increases Accuracy and Confidence in IPF Diagnosis

Veracyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: VCYT) announced new data demonstrating that the Envisia Genomic Classifier positively impacts clinical decision-making in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) by increasing diagnostic accuracy, physician confidence in diagnosis, and patient referral to appropriate therapy. The data, from a prospective, randomized decision-impact survey involving more than 100 pulmonologists, will be shared October 18 in an oral presentation at the American College of Chest Physicians (CHEST) Annual Meeting 2021 (Abstract #40063).
HEALTH
Vanderbilt University News

Vanderbilt-discovered drug candidate for Parkinson’s disease enters clinical trials

Phase 1 clinical trials of a Parkinson’s disease drug candidate developed at the Warren Center for Neuroscience Drug Discovery have been initiated by Appello Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company focused on finding innovative early-stage drug candidates for patients with nervous system disorders. This drug candidate is a highly selective,...
TEXAS STATE
Street.Com

Cassava Sciences Starts Phase 3 Alzheimer's-Drug Study

Cassava Sciences (SAVA) - Get Cassava Sciences, Inc. Report said Wednesday it had begun an initial Phase 3 study of the drugmaker's Alzheimer's treatment candidate simufilam. Shares of the Austin company at last check were down 3.8% to $55.01. Cassava, which announced the study in February, said the initial Phase...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Galera Therapeutics (GRTX) Phase 3 ROMAN Trial of Avasopasem for Radiotherapy-Induced Severe Oral Mucositis Did Not Meet its Primary Endpoint

Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing a pipeline of novel, proprietary therapeutics that have the potential to transform radiotherapy in cancer, today announced results from the Phase 3 ROMAN trial of avasopasem manganese (avasopasem) for severe oral mucositis (SOM) in patients with locally advanced head and neck cancer (HNC) undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy. The trial did not meet its primary endpoint of reduction in the incidence of SOM. The Company is continuing to analyze the results.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Moleculin (MBRX) Announces Interim Data in Phase 1b/2 Clinical Trial of Annamycin for Treatment of Soft Tissue Sarcoma Lung Metastases

Moleculin Biotech, Inc., (Nasdaq: MBRX) ("Moleculin" or the "Company"), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company with a broad portfolio of drug candidates targeting highly resistant tumors and viruses, today reported interim results from its U.S. Phase 1b/2 clinical trial evaluating Annamycin for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma (STS) lung metastases, which documented preliminary clinical activity for Annamycin.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MedCity News

Is technology the key to accelerating rare disease clinical trials?

The FDA classifies more than 6,000 diseases as rare, which means that they affect less than 200,000 people in the United States. Only 5% of these diseases currently have FDA-approved treatments. This lack of treatment options is devastating for the hundreds of millions of people worldwide who suffer from a...
HEALTH
StreetInsider.com

ImmunityBio (IBRX) Announces Phase 2/3 Trial of BCG plus Anktiva Met Primary Endpoints with 57% Disease-Free Survival in Patients with BCG Unresponsive Papillary Disease

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBRX), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, today announced that Papillary disease (Cohort B), the second indication of its QUILT 3.032 Phase 2/3 study of intravesical BCG plus Anktiva in patients with BCG-unresponsive high-grade NMIBC (NCT03022825), also met its primary endpoints with disease-free survival of 57% of patients at 12 months. The company has previously reported that the primary endpoint of Cohort A, patients with CIS disease, has been met with a complete response of 72% (58/81).
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NRXP) Announces Publication of Positive Trial Data of Aviptadil in High Comorbidity Patients Suffering from Critical COVID-19 with Respiratory Failure

NRx Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: NRXP), today announced the publication of peer-reviewed results from a prospective, open-label, administratively controlled trial of aviptadil for the treatment of respiratory failure in patients with Critical COVID-19. The study reported 60-day survival in 81% of those treated with aviptadil, compared to 21% survival among those who received standard of care treatment at the Houston Methodist Hospital (P<.0001). A similar 9-fold advantage was seen in the cumulative probability of recovery from respiratory failure (P<.0001). The study appears in the Journal of Infectious Diseases and Treatment.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (FDMT) Announces Interim Results from the Ongoing 4D-125 Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial in Patients with Advanced X-linked Retinitis Pigmentosa

4D Molecular Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FDMT), a clinical-stage gene therapy company harnessing the power of directed evolution for targeted gene therapies, announced interim safety and clinical activity data from the Phase 1/2 clinical trial of intravitreal 4D-125 in patients with advanced X-linked retinitis pigmentosa (XLRP). The interim data were presented today in a late-breaking presentation at the American Society of Retina Specialists (ASRS) 39th Annual Meeting.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

ObsEva Announces Presentation of Clinical Data on Oral GnRH Antagonist Linzagolix at ASRM 2021 Scientific Congress & Expo

–Presentation of Phase 3 clinical data on linzagolix for the treatment of uterine fibroids and final results from a pilot study of linzagolix for the treatment of severe adenomyosis– GENEVA, Switzerland October 19, 2021 – ObsEva SA...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Boston Scientific (BSX) Announces Positive Late-Breaking Clinical Trial Data for the Ranger Drug-Coated Balloon

Today, Boston Scientific (NYSE: BSX) announced positive results for the Ranger™ Drug-Coated Balloon (DCB) during a late-breaking clinical trial presentation at the Vascular InterVentional Advances (VIVA) meeting in Las Vegas. The data included two- year results from the RANGER II SFA randomized controlled trial, confirming the safety and efficacy of the Ranger DCB compared to standard percutaneous transluminal angioplasty (PTA) for the treatment of patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) in the superficial femoral artery (SFA) and proximal popliteal artery (PPA).
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

First Wave BioPharma (FWBI) Announces FDA Clearance of IND Application for Phase 2a PASSPORT Trial of FW-ICI-AC

First Wave BioPharma, Inc., (NASDAQ: FWBI), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of targeted, non-systemic therapies for gastrointestinal (GI) diseases, announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has reviewed the Investigational New Drug (IND) application and provided a "Study May Proceed" letter for the Company's Phase 2a PASSPORT trial investigating FW-ICI-AC as a treatment for Grade 1 and Grade 2 colitis and diarrhea in oncology patients receiving treatment with immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs). FW-ICI-AC is a proprietary oral immediate-release tablet formulation of niclosamide, a prescription small molecule with anti-inflammatory and anti-viral properties.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

LogicBio Therapeutics (LOGC) Announces Early Clinical Trial Results Demonstrating First-Ever In Vivo Genome Editing in Children

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: LOGC), a clinical-stage genetic medicine company, today announced clinical trial results demonstrating the first-ever in vivo genome editing in children. Early data from the company's Phase 1/2 SUNRISE clinical trial showed measurable levels of albumin-2A, a technology-related biomarker indicating site-specific gene insertion and protein expression. The SUNRISE trial is evaluating the safety, tolerability and preliminary efficacy of LB-001, the company's investigational, single-administration genome editing therapy, in pediatric patients with methylmalonic acidemia (MMA).
FDA
StreetInsider.com

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (DMAC) to Report Late Breaking Data from REDUX Phase 2 Trial

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: DMAC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel treatments for neurological disorders and kidney diseases, today announced that late-breaking data from the Company's Phase 2 REDUX trial of DM199 in chronic kidney disease (CKD) will be presented at the American Society of Nephrology's (ASN) annual Kidney Week meeting. The abstract will include an update to the Phase 2 REDUX interim data the Company announced in June 2021.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ETTX) study of sulbactam-durlobactam from Phase 3 ATTACK trial meets primary endpoint

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ETTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products, today announced topline results from its ATTACK trial―a global Phase 3 registrational trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of SUL-DUR versus colistin in patients with infections caused by Acinetobacter baumannii. SUL-DUR met the primary endpoint of 28-day all-cause mortality in patients with carbapenem-resistant Acinetobacter infections (CRABC m-MITT* population in Part A of the study), demonstrating statistical non-inferiority versus colistin. Mortality analyses favored SUL-DUR versus colistin in CRABC m-MITT and all study populations included in the topline results. At Test of Cure, there was a statistically significant difference in clinical response favoring SUL-DUR over colistin. SUL-DUR met the primary safety objective of the study achieving statistically significant reduction in nephrotoxicity.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Emergent BioSolutions (EBS) Initiates Pivotal Phase 3 Trial of Its Single-Dose Chikungunya Vaccine Candidate, CHIKV VLP

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE: EBS) today announced the first participant dosed in its pivotal phase 3 study evaluating the safety and immunogenicity of the company's investigational chikungunya virus (CHIKV) virus-like particle (VLP) vaccine candidate, CHIKV VLP, in a single dose. CHIKV VLP is the only VLP-based vaccine currently in clinical development for active immunization against chikungunya disease.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
targetedonc.com

ZETA and EXAM Clinical Trial Data

Dr Marcia Brose reviews key efficacy and safety data from the phase 3 ZETA and EXAM clinical trials. Marcia Brose, MD: From the NCCN [National Comprehensive Cancer Network] Guidelines, we know that vandetanib and cabozantinib are category 1. They both have phase 3 data that support them, and they were FDA approved in this indication. Interestingly, they were approved before we were doing regular RET testing, and the data show that they're active in all types of medullary thyroid cancer. That's just a point to put out there; these are agents that can be used regardless of RET status. We're using it because we've presumably already siphoned off our RET mutated and treated them with other agents. In our case, vandetanib and cabozantinib are the only ones approved.
SCIENCE
StreetInsider.com

Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE) Announces FDA Authorizes Phase 2 Trial of Epidural Resiniferatoxin for the Orphan Indication of Control of Intractable Cancer Pain

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE, "Sorrento") announced that the company has received FDA clearance to proceed with a global Phase 2 clinical study of resiniferatoxin (RTX), entitled "A Multicenter, Phase 2 Study to Assess the Safety and Efficacy of Epidural Resiniferatoxin for the Treatment of Intractable Pain Associated with Advanced Cancer". The Phase 2 trial, a multi-center, double blind, controlled study will assess the "efficacy and safety of several RTX doses vs. placebo controls to manage intractable pain in up to 120 patients with advanced cancer" (NCT05067257). Three RTX dose groups (15, 20 and 25 mcg) will be evaluated against both a vehicle control group and a concurrent control group over a year of follow up. The primary objective of the study is to identify the recommended Phase 3 dose for later studies.
INDUSTRY

