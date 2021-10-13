CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Latest New Mexico news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MDT

Contributions pour into partisan funds for legislators. SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Political donations are pouring into special campaign-related funds for New Mexico state legislators in a nonelection year. The Brian Egolf Speakers Fund that bears the name of the Democratic House speaker on Tuesday reported contributions of just over $300,000 since late April. Labor unions representing educators and electric-utility workers figured prominently among major donors to the fund to help elect Democratic House candidates. A fund overseen by House Republicans raised about $100,000 with major contributions from the oil industry. So-called caucus committees were introduced in 2019 by state statute. They can collect five times as much cash per donor as other New Mexico political committees.

