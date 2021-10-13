Tamara Marcus for Cedar Rapids City Council: I believe in the people

We live in a time that feels so divided by politics — “Are you a Democrat or Republican?” — as if that question tells us everything we need to know about a person. But deep down, we know that people are more complex than their parties. As a native Cedar Rapidian who traveled the world doing research and working with local communities to create actionable policy, I can safely tell you that there is no better place than Cedar Rapids, and that’s why I came back. We care about this town and the people in it and we show up for each other when things get rough.