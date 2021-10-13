CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cedar Rapids, IA

Tamara Marcus for Cedar Rapids City Council: I believe in the people

By Tamara Marcus
thegazette.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe live in a time that feels so divided by politics — “Are you a Democrat or Republican?” — as if that question tells us everything we need to know about a person. But deep down, we know that people are more complex than their parties. As a native Cedar Rapidian who traveled the world doing research and working with local communities to create actionable policy, I can safely tell you that there is no better place than Cedar Rapids, and that’s why I came back. We care about this town and the people in it and we show up for each other when things get rough.

www.thegazette.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Colin Powell dies, trailblazing general stained by Iraq

WASHINGTON (AP) — Colin Powell, the trailblazing soldier and diplomat whose sterling reputation of service to Republican and Democratic presidents was stained by his faulty claims to justify the 2003 U.S. war in Iraq, died Monday of COVID-19 complications. He was 84. A veteran of the Vietnam War, Powell spent...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cedar Rapids, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Government
City
Cedar Rapids, IA
The Hill

Powell death leads to bipartisan outpouring of grief

Former Secretary of State Colin Powell ’s death on Monday was greeted by an outpouring of grief from across the political spectrum, as Democrats and Republicans alike lauded the four-star general as a giant of public service and an African American hero. Powell, 84, who rose from humble beginnings as...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cedar Rapids City Council#Democrat#Republican
NBC News

Trump faces a pile of civil lawsuits as depositions begin

Former President Donald Trump has been ordered to answer questions under oath in a lawsuit Monday, and his attorneys could soon set a date for a deposition in another case, as well. The lawsuits, involving allegations that his security guards roughed up protesters outside Trump Tower in New York and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Associated Press

Saab Story: Maduro ally appears in court on graft charges

MIAMI (AP) — A businessman who prosecutors say was a major conduit for corruption by Nicolás Maduro’s inner circle appeared for the first time in Miami federal court Monday after a weekend extradition that has further strained relations between the U.S. and Venezuela’s socialist government. Alex Saab’s legs shook nervously...
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy