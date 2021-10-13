Today in Entertainment History

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
On Oct. 13, 1962, the play "Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?" by Edward Albee opened on Broadway.In 1965, The Who recorded "My Generation" in London.In 1975, musician Neil Young underwent surgery in Los Angeles to have a growth removed from his vocal cords.In 1980, AC/DC's "Back In Black" album went platinum.In 1985, guitarist Ricky Wilson of The B-52's died of complications from AIDS. He was 32.In 1992, the Supreme Court decided not to reinstate lawsuits alleging that Ozzy Osbourne's music prompted the suicides of a Georgia teen and a South Carolina teen.In 1995, rapper Tupac Shakur (TOO'-pahk shah-KOOR') was released after spending eight months in jail for groping and fondling a woman in a New York hotel room.In 2002, ZZ Top drummer Frank Beard had emergency surgery for appendicitis in Paris. ZZ Top continued to tour with a replacement, the first time they used a replacement since they formed in 1969.

