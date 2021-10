DeWitt, N.Y. — Police in DeWitt are still searching for a masked man who robbed Citizens Bank last month two days after he was seen scouting the location. On Sept. 15, officers responded to a robbery at about 3:30 p.m., at 6770 East Genesee St., DeWitt police spokesman Lt. Jerry Pace said in a news release. The bank is across the street from the Wegmans in the town of DeWitt.

