CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wilson County, TN

Mask lawsuit against Wilson County Schools goes to court Nov. 2

By ANGIE MAYES news@wilsonpost.com
wilsonpost.com
 5 days ago

The class action lawsuit fighting a mask mandate in Wilson County Schools is scheduled to go before a judge on Nov. 2. The lawsuit, filed in June, names then-Wilson County Schools Director Dr. Donna Wright and Wilson County School board members Larry Tomlinson, Carrie Pfeiffer, Bill Robinson and Linda Armistead as defendants over the mask mandate which was issued during the last part of the 2020-21 school year.

www.wilsonpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Colin Powell dies, trailblazing general stained by Iraq

WASHINGTON (AP) — Colin Powell, the trailblazing soldier and diplomat whose sterling reputation of service to Republican and Democratic presidents was stained by his faulty claims to justify the 2003 U.S. war in Iraq, died Monday of COVID-19 complications. He was 84. A veteran of the Vietnam War, Powell spent...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Education
Local
Tennessee Government
Wilson County, TN
Education
County
Wilson County, TN
Wilson County, TN
Government
The Hill

Powell death leads to bipartisan outpouring of grief

Former Secretary of State Colin Powell ’s death on Monday was greeted by an outpouring of grief from across the political spectrum, as Democrats and Republicans alike lauded the four-star general as a giant of public service and an African American hero. Powell, 84, who rose from humble beginnings as...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Timothy Thomas
Person
Bill Robinson
Person
Michelle Thomas
Person
Scott Brown
NBC News

Trump faces a pile of civil lawsuits as depositions begin

Former President Donald Trump has been ordered to answer questions under oath in a lawsuit Monday, and his attorneys could soon set a date for a deposition in another case, as well. The lawsuits, involving allegations that his security guards roughed up protesters outside Trump Tower in New York and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Associated Press

Saab Story: Maduro ally appears in court on graft charges

MIAMI (AP) — A businessman who prosecutors say was a major conduit for corruption by Nicolás Maduro’s inner circle appeared for the first time in Miami federal court Monday after a weekend extradition that has further strained relations between the U.S. and Venezuela’s socialist government. Alex Saab’s legs shook nervously...
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy