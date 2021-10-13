Mask lawsuit against Wilson County Schools goes to court Nov. 2
The class action lawsuit fighting a mask mandate in Wilson County Schools is scheduled to go before a judge on Nov. 2. The lawsuit, filed in June, names then-Wilson County Schools Director Dr. Donna Wright and Wilson County School board members Larry Tomlinson, Carrie Pfeiffer, Bill Robinson and Linda Armistead as defendants over the mask mandate which was issued during the last part of the 2020-21 school year.www.wilsonpost.com
