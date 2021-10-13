CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marion, IA

Randy Strnad for Marion City Council: Develop the community’s future vision

By Randy Strnad
thegazette.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI am honored to be seeking re-election for Marion City Council. I was appointed to the City Council in 2016 and elected in 2017 to serve in one of three at-large positions. My wife and I are longtime residents of Marion, where we have raised our children and grew our insurance business over the past 25 years. Being in civic roles such as an on-call firefighter, chair of the Marion Firefighters Association, Local Option Sales Tax Oversight Committee member and chair of the Marion Chamber Ambassadors, I have learned that community service is my passion.

www.thegazette.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Colin Powell dies, trailblazing general stained by Iraq

WASHINGTON (AP) — Colin Powell, the trailblazing soldier and diplomat whose sterling reputation of service to Republican and Democratic presidents was stained by his faulty claims to justify the 2003 U.S. war in Iraq, died Monday of COVID-19 complications. He was 84. A veteran of the Vietnam War, Powell spent...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Elections
Local
Iowa Government
City
Marion, IA
Marion, IA
Government
The Hill

Powell death leads to bipartisan outpouring of grief

Former Secretary of State Colin Powell ’s death on Monday was greeted by an outpouring of grief from across the political spectrum, as Democrats and Republicans alike lauded the four-star general as a giant of public service and an African American hero. Powell, 84, who rose from humble beginnings as...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Service#Election#Elderly People#Marion City Council#The City Council#The Iowa League Of Cities#Investment Oversight#Statehouse
NBC News

Trump faces a pile of civil lawsuits as depositions begin

Former President Donald Trump has been ordered to answer questions under oath in a lawsuit Monday, and his attorneys could soon set a date for a deposition in another case, as well. The lawsuits, involving allegations that his security guards roughed up protesters outside Trump Tower in New York and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Associated Press

Saab Story: Maduro ally appears in court on graft charges

MIAMI (AP) — A businessman who prosecutors say was a major conduit for corruption by Nicolás Maduro’s inner circle appeared for the first time in Miami federal court Monday after a weekend extradition that has further strained relations between the U.S. and Venezuela’s socialist government. Alex Saab’s legs shook nervously...
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy