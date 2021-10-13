Randy Strnad for Marion City Council: Develop the community’s future vision

I am honored to be seeking re-election for Marion City Council. I was appointed to the City Council in 2016 and elected in 2017 to serve in one of three at-large positions. My wife and I are longtime residents of Marion, where we have raised our children and grew our insurance business over the past 25 years. Being in civic roles such as an on-call firefighter, chair of the Marion Firefighters Association, Local Option Sales Tax Oversight Committee member and chair of the Marion Chamber Ambassadors, I have learned that community service is my passion.