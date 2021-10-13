CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Weekly mortgage demand stalls, as rates jump to highest level since June

By Diana Olick, @in/dianaolick, @DianaOlickCNBC, @DianaOlick
CNBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with conforming loan balances increased to 3.18% from 3.14%. Applications to refinance a home loan fell 1% for the week and were 16% lower than the same week one year ago. Mortgage rates continued their trudge higher last week, leaving most...

www.cnbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Zillow to stop purchasing U.S. homes after building big backlog and facing staff shortages: Bloomberg

Zillow Group Inc. is pausing the purchase of U.S. homes as it works through a backlog of properties, Bloomberg News reported Sunday. The real-estate platform acquired more than 3,800 homes in the second quarter, after expanding into the home-flipping business in 2018 through its Zillow Offers unit. That company invites homeowners to request an offer on their house and uses its algorithms to come up with a price. If an owner accepts, it purchases the property, makes some repairs and puts it back on the market. "We are beyond operational capacity in our Zillow Offers business and are not taking on additional contracts to purchase homes at this time," a spokesperson for Zillow told Bloomberg in an email. "We continue to process the purchase of homes from sellers who are already under contract, as quickly as possible." The iBuying process, while powered by algorithms and pools of capital, also requires humans, including inspectors, contractors and decorators. But finding those workers has become challenging during the pandemic, which has see labor shortages across the economy. Zillow shares were down 6% premarket and have fallen 26% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 19%.
REAL ESTATE
The Motley Fool

Current Mortgage Rates -- October 18, 2021: Some Rates Up a Bit

Thinking about buying a home? Here's how much a mortgage could cost based on average rates on Oct. 18, 2021. Average mortgage rates are stable for a couple loan types today and up for a couple others. These average rates are what a typical borrower would pay. Your personal rate will be determined based on your finances, but average rates can give you a good idea of what a home loan might cost with different loan types, including fixed-rate and adjustable-rate loans.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mortgage Loan#Fha Mortgage#Mortgage Origination#Fixed Rate Mortgage#Fha#Mba
MarketWatch

U.S. oil prices settle slightly higher, but below their highest intraday level since 2014

U.S. crude-oil futures settled with a modest gain on Monday, after tapping their highest intraday price level since 2014. The lofty prices for crude raised the potential for demand destruction in the energy market, said Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at The Price Futures Group. West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery edged up by 16 cents, or 0.2%, to settle at $82.44 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange after trading as high as $83.87. On Friday, prices settled at $82.28, the highest finish for a front-month contract since Oct. 21, 2014.
TRAFFIC
FXStreet.com

UK 2-year gilt yield jumps to highest level since May 2019 at 0.74%

2-year British government bond yield surged to its strongest level since May 2019 at 0.74% on Monday as investors continue to price the expectation for a Bank of England (BoE) rate hike amid surging energy prices. Currently, the yield on the 2-year UK gilt is up nearly 25% on a...
ECONOMY
rismedia.com

Mortgage Rates Reach Peak High Since April

The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage (FRM) averaged 3.05%, according to the latest Primary Mortgage Market Survey® (PMMS®) from Freddie Mac. This marks a peak in rates not seen since April. Mortgage details:. – 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 3.05% with an average 0.7 point for the week ending Oct. 14, 2021, up...
REAL ESTATE
FOXBusiness

Rising mortgage rates shift lenders’ focus to home buyers

Mortgage lenders are refocusing on home buyers to drum up business during a slowdown in refinancing. Purchase mortgages made up almost half of the loans that were packaged into government-backed securities and sold to investors in the third quarter, according to Inside Mortgage Finance, an industry research group. That is the highest share since before the pandemic depressed interest rates and set off a record flurry of refinancing.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
CNBC

10-year Treasury yield edges higher to start the week

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield climbed higher to start the trading week, rising above 1.6% at one point in the morning. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose more than a basis point to 1.589% at 4:10 p.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond fell 2.6 basis points to 2.024%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.
RETAIL
stjosephpost.com

Ethanol production levels hit highest point since July

The U.S. Energy Information Administration says ethanol output topped the million-barrel a day mark for the first time in two months during the week ending on October 8. At the same time, inventories also began to decline. Biofuel production jumped to an average of 1.032 million barrels a day during...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Shortcake

Is The U.S In Another Housing Bubble?

During the epidemic, home prices in the United States have risen at an all-time high. In June 2021, the median home price surpassed $363,000, up 23.4 percent from the previous year. Many of these homes are selling for more than their asking price, with bidding battles becoming the new norm to clear out the competitors. The Fed reduced interest rates to zero at the start of the epidemic, causing mortgage rates to fall to unprecedented lows. People returned to the property market as soon as they figured out how to buy a home in a safe and socially acceptable manner.
marketplace.org

Foreclosures rise as pandemic protections expire

More than 45,000 U.S. properties were in some stage of foreclosure from July through September, according to property data firm Attom. That’s up 34% from the previous quarter, and 68% from a year ago, but still low by historical standards. In a typical quarter, “we would be getting roughly three...
REAL ESTATE
The Independent

Business insolvencies at highest level since pandemic began

The number of businesses that registered as insolvent last month was the highest since the pandemic began, Government figures show.According to data from the Insolvency Service there were 1,446 company insolvencies across England and Wales in September – up from 1,349 in August and 928 from the same time last year.The figures come after the Bank of England warned last week that higher borrowing during the pandemic had likely put more businesses at risk.We're unlocking investment through the £20bn a year super deduction, the biggest two-year business tax cut in modern British history.Treasury spokesperson“The increase in debt – though...
PUBLIC HEALTH
realtybiznews.com

This is No Longer a Housing Boom or a Housing Bubble

We’ve had the makings of a housing bubble for more than a year and a half. The basic ingredient for a bubble is when demand for homes exceeds the actual supply. What we do not have is the ingredient for a housing bust, which is when the demand decreases and the supply increases.
REAL ESTATE
Times Daily

US average mortgage rates jump; 30-year loan at 3.05%

WASHINGTON (AP) — Average long-term mortgage rates jumped this week, with the benchmark 30-year loan again breaching 3%. Support local journalism reporting on your community. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.
REAL ESTATE
FXStreet.com

GBP/JPY surges to the highest level since June 2016, around 157.00 mark

A combination of supporting factors assisted GBP/JPY to gain strong traction on Friday. The momentum took along trading stops placed near the 156.00 mark/previous YTD tops. Bulls might opt to take some profits off the table amid extremely overbought conditions. The GBP/JPY cross continued scaling higher through the first half...
CURRENCIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy