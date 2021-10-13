CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jaguar buzz: South Alabama hosts Georgia Southern in Thursday night showdown

By Creg Stephenson
 5 days ago
WHAT: Georgia Southern (2-4, 1-2 Sun Belt) at South Alabama (3-2, 0-2) THIS GAME WILL DETERMINE: Which team can stay in contention for bowl-eligibility this season. South Alabama suffered a devastating four-overtime loss at Texas State last Saturday, a game the Jaguars led by two touchdowns early in the fourth quarter. On a short week, USA needs to make sure that one loss does not turn into two. In addition, the Jaguars are faced with the triple-option, always difficult to prepare for, especially on a short week.

2 South Alabama football reserves dismissed from team

South Alabama football players Kelvin Johnson and Tylan Morton have been dismissed from the squad for violation of team rules, head coach Kane Wommack said Monday. Both Johnson and Morton saw action in the Jaguars’ 41-14 victory over Georgia Southern last Thursday, but were removed from the team over the weekend. The exact nature of their violations was not immediately disclosed.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Troy linebacker Carlton Martial honored by Sun Belt Conference

Troy linebacker Carlton Martial is the Sun Belt Conference Defensive Player of the Week, the league office announced Monday. Martial, a redshirt junior from Mobile, totaled 18 tackles, including two tackles for loss in a 31-28 victory over Texas State on Saturday. It was the third-highest tackles total in the country this season, and the second-highest of Martial’s career (he totaled 21 stops vs. Coastal Carolina in 2020).
TROY, AL
South Alabama quarterback Jake Bentley honored by Sun Belt Conference

South Alabama quarterback Jake Bentley is the Sun Belt Conference Offensive Player of the Week, it was announced Monday. Bentley, a sixth-year senior, set multiple program records in the Jaguars’ 41-14 victory over Georgia Southern last Thursday. He completed 24 of 31 passes for 389 yards and three touchdowns, and also rushed for two scores, as South Alabama improved to 4-2 overall, 1-2 in the Sun Belt this season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Colby Wooden is co-SEC Defensive Lineman of The Week

According to a Monday morning release from the SEC, Colby Wooden is a Southeastern Conference Defensive Lineman of the Week. He’s sharing the award with Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter. Wooden had four tackles, including two sacks last week during Auburn’s 38-23 win against Arkansas. He contributed to the Tigers...
COLLEGE SPORTS
State NFL roundup: Tyreek Hill warms up in Chiefs’ win

The Kansas City Chiefs had listed wide receiver Tyreek Hill as questionable on their injury report for Sunday’s game against the Washington Football Team because of a quadriceps injury. Hill played, but his first half wasn’t stellar. The former West Alabama standout entered the game averaging 103 receiving yards per...
NFL
Auburn basketball ranked 22nd in preseason AP poll

Auburn will enter a season ranked for the third time in eight seasons under coach Bruce Pearl. The Tigers checked in at No. 22 in the preseason AP top 25 on Monday. Auburn is one of five SEC teams ranked in the top 25, along with No. 10 Kentucky, No. 14 Alabama, No. 16 Arkansas and No. 18 Tennessee.
AUBURN, AL
Kickoff time, TV channel set for Auburn vs. Ole Miss

Auburn’s first game out of the bye week will be another night affair at Jordan-Hare Stadium. No. 19 Auburn will host No. 12 Ole Miss at 6 p.m. on Oct. 30, with the game airing on ESPN, the SEC announced Monday morning. Auburn is coming off a 38-23 win at...
AUBURN, AL
Bryce Young explains success on 3rd-down scrambles in Starkville

Of course sacks distort the number, but through seven games, Bryce Young’s rushing total is relatively low. Technically, it’s less than zero at negative-two yards in 28 total carries when the 15 sacks are accounted. And while he’s taken occasional criticism for opting to throw instead of scramble in his first year as the starting Alabama quarterback, Young had success with his feet Saturday at Mississippi State.
STARKVILLE, MS
What Saban said about Tennessee, DL injury, Trey Sanders

It’s rivalry week again in Tuscaloosa as Alabama begins prep for Tennessee on Monday. The Crimson Tide have 14 straight wins over the Vols entering the 6 p.m. CT Saturday game in Bryant-Denny Stadium. Nick Saban kicks off the week with his noon Monday news conference. We’ll have all the...
NFL
See top storylines for AHSAA Super Regional volleyball tournaments

AHSAA Super Regional volleyball tournaments begin on Wednesday at two sites with 208 teams — 104 at each site — competing for 56 spots in next week’s state championship tournament. The South Super Regional is at Montgomery’s Cramton Bowl MultiPlex and Huntsville’s Von Braun Center hosts the North Super Regional.
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

Check out Trevon Diggs’ record-tying pick-6 for the Cowboys

Dallas cornerback Trevon Diggs made a record-tying interception that turned up the excitement in the closing minutes of Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots, which the Cowboys won 35-29 in overtime. Diggs picked off a pass thrown by former Alabama teammate Mac Jones and returned it 42 yards for...
NFL
Alabama is No. 14 in AP preseason basketball poll

Coming off the program’s first Sweet 16 appearance since 2004, Alabama men’s basketball will begin its 2021-22 season ranked No. 14 in the Associated Press poll. The Tide was the second-highest ranked SEC team in the AP’s preseason poll, released Monday, behind No. 10 Kentucky. The coaches’ preseason poll will be released later this month.
ALABAMA STATE
Nick Saban still has bruise from postgame rush at Texas A&M

Alabama coach Nick Saban said Monday that he still has a bruise on his arm from when Texas A&M fans rushed the field after the Tide’s Oct. 9 loss in Kyle Field. “I can always look at that as a reminder as what it feels like to be in that situation and motivate myself to try to do a better job with our players,” he added.
COLLEGE SPORTS
When Will Anderson talks, his Alabama teammates clearly listen

The Week 1 injury of Christopher Allen was clearly a crucial moment for this Alabama defense. The fifth-year senior was the voice of a young but talented outside linebacker room that was viewed as the strength of a defense seeking to prove it was still among the nation’s elite. So the fractured foot suffered against Miami was a big deal that reached beyond his talent on the field.
ALABAMA STATE
