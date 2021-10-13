Jaguar buzz: South Alabama hosts Georgia Southern in Thursday night showdown

WHAT: Georgia Southern (2-4, 1-2 Sun Belt) at South Alabama (3-2, 0-2) THIS GAME WILL DETERMINE: Which team can stay in contention for bowl-eligibility this season. South Alabama suffered a devastating four-overtime loss at Texas State last Saturday, a game the Jaguars led by two touchdowns early in the fourth quarter. On a short week, USA needs to make sure that one loss does not turn into two. In addition, the Jaguars are faced with the triple-option, always difficult to prepare for, especially on a short week.